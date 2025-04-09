The burial date of popular NDC content creator, Adwenpahene has been released by a young woman claiming to be his sister

The popular Ghanaian man based in Germany reportedly passed away recently, breaking many hearts on social media

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments session

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman claiming to be the sister of popular content creator Evans Amankwaah, widely known as Adwenpahene, has confirmed his passing.

In a video, she stated that her brother was indeed no more, as had been widely speculated. She acknowledged that Adwenpahene's passing was a big blow to the family.

Adwenpahene's sister speaks after his demise. Image source: Maadwoa

Source: TikTok

Adwenpahene passes away

On Friday, April 4, 2025, various TikTok handles reported that Adwenpahene had passed away. The details of his passing were initially scarce but later confirmed by some of his relatives.

The burial date of the young man has been unveiled by his acclaimed sister, with Adwenpahene set to be laid to rest in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 17, 2025, and friends and well-wishers invited to attend the service.

In her video, Adwenpahene's sister addressed various concerns raised about her brother, especially reports that he was very disrespectful.

She noted that every human being has his/her flaws, and Adwenpahene was no exception. However, he was deeply loved by his family despite his shortcomings.

Who is Adwenpahene?

The deceased blogger was the brain behind the Adwenpahene TV channel on YouTube. He was based in Stuttgart, Germany, where he often shared strong opinions about politics and ethnicity/tribalism, among other topics.

Adwenpahene was also a strong supporter of President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Watch the video below:

What killed Adwenpahene?

A recent report from Ohenebamedia, a popular Ghanaian content creator indicates that Adwenpahene succumbed to death following complications from High Blood Pressure.

According to Ohenebamedia, Adwenpahene was diagnosed with high blood pressure about six years ago.

He was given medicine to manage his condition but for some years he stopped taking them and various excuses for his actions.

The young man's condition worsened about a year ago and finally succumbed to death after a recent high blood pressure attack. Oheneba claims some relatives told him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adwenpahene's passing

Netizens who saw the video of Adwenpahene's sister speaking expressed mixed reactions in the comments session of the now-viral video.

@OHENEWAAH PENA wrote:

"God pls aka Kevin Taylor ne twene Jonas oooooooooooʻoio."

@User7474952300376 wrote:

"He was not insulting therefore he may be good to you."

@Karipogestella44@gmail.com wrote:

"You make me cry 😭😭rip."

@Princess Bamfo wrote:

"Disrespectfullness must be taken from our lives."

@Colar Dorishia wrote:

"A young guy full of life and very smart and intelligent."

@Mrs Adams2 wrote:

"May he rest in the lord. I never believed his death hmmmm think of his wife. He was her best friend, she would really miss him."

DJ Awana passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Awana passed away after a battle with a short illness.

The Adom FM and Hitz FM disc jockey's passing was initially announced by artist manager Nana Poku Ashis.

Many Ghanaians, including DJ Awana's colleagues in the industry, have mourned his passing on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh