A daughter of the late Akua Donkor has also broken her silence on the demise of her mother

She confirmed that her mother was transferred from Nsawam Government Hospital to the Greater Regional Hospital for treatment

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video have consoled the grieving family on their loss

The last-born child of the late Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), is devastated over the demise of her mother.

A video that has since gone and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Ghanaweb TV showed the sad moment when the young lady Mary was seen in a sorrowful mood with other family relatives at the Greater Regional Hospital, aka Ridge Hospital.

Akua Donkor's child speaks on the demise of her mother in a trending video. Photo credit: @GhanawebTV/YouTube

Speaking in an interview, Mary confirmed that her mother was transferred from the Nsawam Government Hospital to the Greater Regional Hospital due to the severity of the illness.

She also added that she was by her side during her last moments.

"I was with her. We went to Nswam Hospital, and then later, she was transferred to Ridge Hospital. So we were there around 10 pm, and I was beside her."

The interview ended abruptly when Akua Donkor's daughter became overwhelmed with emotion as she began to recall her mother's final moments.

Ghanaians console Akua Donkor's family

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the Akua Donkor's family on their loss.

@margaretsarben9682 reacted:

"We weren't expecting her death but, we leave everything to almighty GOD Amen"

@mothercissebobote4754 reacted:

"Now I believe it. May her memory be a blessing to her family. Moo hy333 d3n333. Rest in power brave woman."

@brightyeboah7705 added:

"Hmmm our hearts saddened."

Lydia Forson mourns Akua Donkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Lydia Forson expressed sorrow over the demise of Akua Donkor.

In a post on X, Lydia Forson wrote that she spent the evening of Monday, October 28, 2024, speaking to her friends about Akua Donkor.

She then eulogised Akua Donkor and was praised for having a successful political career.

Source: YEN.com.gh