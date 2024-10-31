Ketasco's assistant headmaster has praised his school's NSMQ team despite failing to win the trophy

In a video, he expressed confidence that Ketasco will win the trophy should it reach its third finals

Ghanaians have shared varied views on the performance of Ketasco in the finals of NSMQ

The assistant headmaster of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) finally spoke after his school lost the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

In a video on Joy News's Facebook page, the assistant headmaster, speaking in an interview after the contest, commended the students who represented the school as it secured a third-place finish.

"To our contestants, we are really proud of them; they have made us proud. Our joy is that we are the pride of Volta." We are proud of their achievement today, and we want to say a very big thank you to them as well as our technical team for putting up a very good performance per our standard. Though we took the third position, it is not bad. Third out of a lot is really an achievement; it is a feat we are proud of."

Going forward, he said the authorities would meet the technical team to find out what went wrong in the final contest.

He was also optimistic that Ketasco would be the NSMQ champions should it reach the final again.

"We, as a school, believe in the Trinity. This is the second time we have been to the finals and taken third place. We believe that God willing, the third time we get to the finals, we are definitely going to sweep the ultimate, so we are not demoralised."

Ghanaians react to Ketasco's performance

Social media users who commented on the video shared their views on Ketasco's performance.

Awunyo Michael reacted:

"Doing things one way and thinking of achieving different results is not possible. Let's strategies."

Sitsofe Tina Adzrah reacted:

"Please take it easy. With Jesus in the boat, you shall smile at the storm. Let's know how you are faring."

Presec laments about NSMQ exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an NSMQ coordinator of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Presec Legon, has complained about the manner in which his school was kicked out of the competition.

Sapero, speaking in an interview with Joy News after the contest, raised objections over decisions that he believes negatively impacted his school.

Presec and Mfantsipim had 53 points; however, the eight-time champions lost the contest during a tiebreaker.

