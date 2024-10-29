A video of a young man based abroad advising Africans against travelling to the US has sparked reactions online

In the video circulating on social media, the young suggested that America had become unsafe

Many who chanced on the video, which had raked in 26.5k likes and 2.6k comments as of the time of drafting this report, shared their views

A young man based abroad has cautioned Africans against relocating to the US for greener pastures.

Addressing a myriad of issues in the North American country, the young man identified as @mansaboog on TikTok, said there was a whole lot wrong in the US for the Africans to want to settle there.

A young American man advises Africans against relocating to the US. Photo credit: @mansaboog/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video captioned "Message to Africans moving to the US", @mansaboog suggested that life in America was not as rosy as many in Africa think.

Aside from this, the young man also bemoaned the lack of unity among the black community in the US.

"Here is a message to all the Africans who wanna move to the US. America is not what you think it is," he said

"The black community that is here and was here for the past 400 years is divided, We can't even go to a party without the fear. Is it not love in the Black community like it is in Africa, the young said among many other things.

Americans react to the young man's assertion

Some African Americans who came across the video of the young man expressing his opinion thronged the comment section to react

@Maitre Aziz said:

"I agreed with you But even the black girl that grow up in Africa will change once she set foot in America...."

@Idriss wrote:

"Brother you’re absolutely right, I came from Africa 3 years ago and I still can’t even have jokes with my black American brothers."

@SAMInY commented:

"Thanks for the advice bro. Give me an advice for living in Ghana."

Ghanaian youth advised to stay home

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a group of young Ghanaians have encouraged their fellow youth to stay in Ghana and build a better future for themselves.

The young Ghanaians said that there are several opportunities in the many challenges confronting the country which the youth could take advantage of.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh