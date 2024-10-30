A member of Ketasco's NSMQ team is trending for the right reason after he was asked what he wants to become in future

Clinton Edem Adorsoo, without hesitation, remarked that he desires to be a farmer

Many people who took the comment section of the video shared their opinions in the build-up to the finals

Clinton Edem Adorsoo, one of the NSMQ contestants representing Keta Senior High Technical School, has inspired many after he opened up about the career path he desires to pursue in the future.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy News's Facebook page showed the moment contestants representing the three schools in the NSMQ final were quizzed on what profession they aim to work in the future.

Many of the contestants stated they either wanted to become medical doctors or engineers in the future.

Clinton's answer surprised his co-contestants; some even laughed after he opened up about his desire to become a farmer.

The interviewer was taken aback at that point; however, Clinton explained that he has an interest in farming and would focus on large-scale farming.

The NSMQ final contest will be between Ketasco, Mfantsipim School and St Augastine's College.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians gear up for the NSMQ final

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the upcoming NSMQ final.

@aryeeteyeunice1418

"No one commented about Clement's intention to become a farmer. He made my day. God bless him."

@yvonnenorgbey replied

"When she asked about what they wanted to become after school, that was what made my morning."

@richardatakli561 wrote:

"Ketasco to win the first trophy this year."

Otumfuo donates a new trophy to NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had donated a new trophy to the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz, with a new trophy.

The Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu, said the new trophy will be outdoors in 2024.

The current bronze trophy was introduced in 2018 after St. Peter's SHS won for the third time and kept the trophy.

