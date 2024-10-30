Perpetual Sefakor Gakpetor has broken her silence ahead of the much anticipated NSMQ final

In a video, she confirmed that she had been in talks with 2021 NMSQ star Francisca Lamini

Many people who took the comment section of the video shared their views in the build-up to the finals

Perpetual Sefakor Gakpetor, an NSMQ contestant representing Keta Senior High Technical School, has spoken ahead of the final.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News, Perpetual who sounded very confident disclosed that she had spoken to Francisca Lamini, a former NSMQ contestant who represented Keta SHTS and helped the school reach the finals in 2021.

Although Perpetual remained tight-lipped about the discussion, she confessed that she draws inspiration from Francisca Lamini going into the final.

The NSMQ final will be between Keta SHTS, Mfantsipim School and St Augustine's College.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 10000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians gear up for the NSMQ final

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have shared varying opinions ahead of the NSMQ finals.

@Helen-tr5pm reacted:

"God please take Keta through and let's bring the trophy home."

@williamklagey2842 replied:

"Sefakor's steeze is at different level."

@richardatakli5618 indicated;

"Ketasco to win the first trophy this year

@awudisalasi4582 added:

"My childhood friend sefakor gakpetor congrats"

@emmanuelseyramduku2280 replied:

"Godspeed guys! MOBA for life! Congratulations to all the other finalists. You have made your schools and finalists very proud!"

@enochfosu-boateng4438 added:

"I'm happy that our boys are acknowledging the Grace of God. But the girl in heart go hard oo, no emotions."

Otumfuo donates a new trophy to NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Primetime Limited, the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz, had received a new trophy.

The trophy, which the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presented, will replace the old bronze trophy.

According to the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu, the new trophy will be outdoors in 2024.

