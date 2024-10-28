The assistant headmaster for Presec has reacted to his school's exit from the National Science and Maths Quiz

In an interview, he lamented that certain decisions were made which affected his school's performance

He, however, commended Mfantsipim School for advancing to the finals of the contest

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The assistant headmaster of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Presec Legon, finally spoke out after his school was kicked out of the National Science and Maths Quiz competition (NSMQ).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy News's Facebook page, the assistant headmaster lamented in an interview that some decisions went against his school, hence changing the dynamics of the contest.

Presec Assistant Headmaster voices his grievances over NSMQ exit. Photo credit: @National Science and Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: UGC

"We have a few protests that did not go well with us; they were obvious. We have video evidence of all other things."

Delving into details, he singled out the answer given by Mfantsipim School in the tiebreaker, adding that it was not precise.

"Pie on four is an answer but for us we were expecting that because it is a tie breaker the answer should be very precise."

He, however, commended Mfantsipim School for making it to the finals.

Mfantsipim School advanced to the finals by winning the tiebreaker against Presec.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 600 likes and 41 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Presec's NSMQ exit

Social media users responded to the video and rubbished Presec's claims after their NSMQ exit.

Brytons Frankanes commented:

"This man is not being reasonable. When scores were given to presec did ever complain..? Where is your sense of reasoning."

Doris Neequaye REPLIED:

"It means everybody is learning to achieve something. Nobody ruled forever, except God! Congratulations our future leaders! Better luck to Presec! It’s well."

Dotsey Atsu Edwin stated:

"Everyday you want your school alone to be winning are they the only secondary we have in Ghana ? Master forget your self good bye."

Otumfuo donates a new trophy to NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presented Primetime Limited, the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz, with a new trophy.

According to the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu, the new trophy will be outdoors in 2024.

The current customised bronze trophy was introduced in 2018 after St. Peter's SHS won for the third time and kept the trophy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh