A video of Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the member of parliament for the Madina constituency, working as a truck pusher has got tongues wagging on social media

In the video shared on TikTok, the Madina MP could be seen pushing a truckload of heavy sacks of maize

Many Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video were amazed by the MP's humility

The Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has sparked reactions on social media after showing a great sense of humility which is unusual for people of his calibre.

In a video circulating on social media, the Madina MP, who is seeking a second term in office, was spotted in the market working as a truck pusher.

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, works as a truck pusher for a day. Photo credit: @fxsosu/IG & @eddie_wrt/X.

Lawyer Sosu was seen frantically pushing the truck, which was loaded with what looked like heavy sacks of maize.

Dressed in a red T-shirt on top of black shorts and slippers, the Madina MP reminded traders at the markets of his humble beginning, where he engaged in many menial jobs to fend for himself.

While, the Madina MP, who is a known human rights lawyer, was busily carting the sacks of maize away, the market women were seen cheering him on.

Ghanaians react to Lawyer Sosu's video

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu's display at the market sparked reactions from Ghanaians who saw the video on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@Cute Benyiwa said:

"Things people do because of vote boiɛ."

@Opoku Agyeman also said:

"Vote nti. NDCfoɔ yɛ eye red but ɛmfa."

@Be Real replied:

"He go win again."

Sosu wears slippers to talk with constituents

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that decided to put away his expensive items and relate with his constituents as peers.

Photos that were shared by the MP on his social media handles showed that he was dressed in a pair of slippers & shorts.

Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu is becoming increasingly popular for his many acts of humility to his constituents.

The MP is hoping to win the hearts and minds of the voters to retain him for another term in Ghana's parliament.

