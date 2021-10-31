The Ghana Police Service has denied any claims that personnel were sent to arrest the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu in church.

In a release sighted by YEN.com.gh, the police said stories circulating on the arrest of Sosu on his church premises. today, October 31, 2021, is untrue.

The statement further added that any plain police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest.

The statement signed by the Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori stated that on the day of the protest Sosu was invited but declined to honor the invitation.

The police have stated that it would try all legal means necessary to interrogate the Madina Mp.

More soon...

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Newspaper