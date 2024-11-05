A video of a Ghanaian woman consuming of Banku and soup in a public transport has surfaced online

The woman who seemed very hungry was captured in the video eating from a bowl in the midst of other passengers

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the video which has since gone viral

A Ghanaian woman has evoked laughter on social media after a video of her eating a bowl of Banku and soup surfaced online.

The woman who seemed very hungry could no longer resist the urge and started eating her meal which was packed in plain and black plastic bags.

A hungry passenger is eating a bowl of Banku and Okro soup in a public transport. Image source: Kafui

Source: Twitter

She looked unperturbed as she peacefully ate her food. An online video shows other passengers looking unconcerned as she enjoyed her meal.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's video

The video of the Ghanaian woman consuming the bowl of Banku has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some were taken aback by the woman's move, others shared similar experiences.

@KSnetne wrote:

"Ah buh this be normal. I witnessed someone eat FuFu with palmnut soup and funny enough we were using the Ofankor barrier/Pokuase road."

@___Afuah wrote:

"Somebody cannot eat again?"

@CurtizCFC wrote:

"If u get money pick taxi . And stop shaming someone’s mum . She’s probably hungry asf ."

@KwamePsalm wrote:

"But that’s someone’s mom who is probably hungry. U guys will do everything for likes and comments."

@Benjami59927869

"THESE WOMEN WAKE UP AT DAWN TO DO THEIR ROUNDS... THERE'S NOTHING WRONG IF SHE'S HUNGRY AND DECIDES TO EAT. SOME PPL ARE ON MEDICATIONS, B4 OR AFTER THE MEDS, THEY MUST EAT SOMETHING. THIS ISN'T NEWS."

@pryncprym wrote:

"Normal bro. Recently for bus inside some senior man bi dey tap my body.. then some ampesie bi paa he dey chop er chale."

Source: YEN.com.gh