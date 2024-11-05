A Ghanaian police officer has been praised for rejecting a gift offered by a young man

In a viral video, the young man offered her a flower and added a sum of GH¢500 as a gift but she rejected the latter

Netizens who saw the video praised her for her devotion to her work and her integrity

A Ghanaian police officer has warmed the hearts of many after rejecting a gift of GH¢500.

The woman, and a colleague were approached by a content creator who initially knet down and gave her a flower.

To his amusement, the pretty woman received the flowers and smiled appreciatively, leaving her colleague and passersby in awe.

The content creator proceeded to offer her a gift of GH¢500, but she rejected that. This left the content creator amused, praising her for her integrity in the post shared on X.

Netizens praise police officer

The young woman has won the admiration of many netizens who saw the video. They praised her in the comments section of the video.

@MrrProblems wrote:

"she is saying woow this woman is lucky."

@zonnnernp73 wrote:

"The money was too much that's why….their highest to collect on the street is 100. Anything more than 100 is collected at the charge office."

@asuotanor1996 wrote:

"Just maybe they’ve seen the guy on YouTube that’s they refused to collect if not nka..,....... to be continued."

@MrrProblems wrote:

"the woman is just friendly and fun… infact she is goldie but some yaanom go rant and bark like dogs meanwhile dem never receive flowers before."

@QweciFigures wrote:

"Show us behind the scene."

@iamignacio2 wrote:

"U see how the hand went down."

@Realorbit01 wrote:

"Make brother go Legon or UPSA."

@Chrisavorgbedo1 wrote:

":Hhhmmm but for the cameras???"

@prepz_cater wrote:

"Cameraman be invincible."

@EmmanuelAd98791 wrote:

"They saw camera that be why."

@sidestone0 wrote:

"Nigeria police will never reject such offer, in fact they will shoot two gun shot in the air for you join."

Police arrest four suspects

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service had arrested four suspects claiming to be armed robbers.

The police after the arrest assured the public of its commitment to maintaining public order and safety.

