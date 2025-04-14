Nigerian streamer Peller had an intense quarrel with his girlfriend Jarvis after the former's recent trip to Ghana

Jarvis called Peller out for what she perceives as disrespecting their relationship while in Accra, Ghana from April 10 to April 13

Videos of the viral sensation having fun with some female content creators in Ghana have surfaced on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nigerian online personality Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja aka Peller has fallen out with his girlfriend Jarvis after videos of him getting too close with some ladies while on his recent trip to Ghana surfaced on social media.

Peller's lavish and carefree lifestyle in Ghana gets him in trouble with his girlfriend, Jarvis. Photo source: Peller, Lalipop, RealJadrolita

Source: TikTok

Peller arrived in Ghana for the first time on April 10 at Shatta Wale's invitation. The Ghanaian musician announced Peller's trip on social media, tagging it as a visit from his junior brother.

The Nigerian streamer enjoyed luxury and privileged treatment throughout his entire stay in Ghana.

On arrival, Peller was chauffeured in luxurious SUVs to one of Shatta Wale's mansions in Accra where he lodged with his entourage.

The musician invited his 'junior brother' to his new two million dollar East Legon mansion where he had a good time touring the house and toying with his luxurious cars including a new Rolls Royce Cullinan which he added to his fleet this year.

Shatta Wale also took Peller to the home of his fanbase, Nima where Peller met the legendary hiplife group VIP. En route to Nima, Shatta Wale gave the 20-year-old viral sensation bundles of cash to spray.

Apart from moving with Shatta Wale, Peller was mostly with content creator Made in Ghana who showed him around meeting some of Accra's coolest kids.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Peller was spotted on a shopping spree at the Bahamas shopping center where he met TikToker Gyamfiwaa Benedicta. Their moment of dancing and hugging garnered significant traction online.

In another video, Peller was captured streaming with Lallipop, a dancer from Dancegod Lloyd's camp who is a staunch fan of Shatta Wale.

During their live TikTok interaction, a fan dared Lallipop to give Peller a peck on the cheek which she fulfilled.

Peller and Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

Peller and Lallipop from Dancegod Lloyd's camp

Peller and Jarvis quarrel

Peller's viral moments in Ghana, especially the ones involving female content creators, Lalipop and Benedicta Gyamfiwaa didn't sit well with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis.

Peller and his girlfriend.

Source: Instagram

The couple hopped on a live show after Peller departed Ghana on April 13. Jarvis called Peller out for disrespecting their relationship.

She cited several instances where the 20-year-old star publicly overindulged ladies before their relationship began.

"I cannot be with someone who is always doing that. Go and date somebody else who accepts and allows girls to pay you to do anything online," Jarvis told Peller.

"Do your thing. Focus. Go and meet them. I'll not hate you. We'll still be cool. We'll just be business partners in the industry and colleagues. Just go and meet all the girls," Jarvis added as she painfully talked about the stereotype that she was limiting Peller with their relationship.

"I'm done with anything that has to do with public relationships. I didn't even support us going public in the beginning. I accepted because of love and respect," Jarvis told Peller.

Peller claims to have apologised several times to Jarvis about the unintentional moments in Ghana. However, Jarvis decided not to budge.

Peller promises Jarvis a new iPhone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller had promised Jarvis to give her a new iPhone 16 Pro Max when he returned to Nigeria after the Ghana trip.

The phone was a gift from one of Shatta Wale's sponsors. He received it while on the road to Nima with Shatta Wale.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh