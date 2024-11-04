A video of Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah recounting a sad experience with Oyerepa FM has surfaced online

In the video, which surfaced after the release of his DNA test result, he noted that the media outlet refused to help him some time ago when he needed help

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many urging him to sue the media house

Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah, who has recently been in the news after a lady dragged him to Oyerepa FM, has opened up about a disheartening encounter with the media house.

In a viral TikTok video, the renowned comic actor noted that the radio station had once turned down his pleas for assistance during a difficult period.

Father Ankrah is recounting a sad story of how he was refused help at Oyerepa FM. Image source: Father Ankrah, Oyerepa Afutuo

Source: UGC

Recounting the incident, Father Ankrah explained that years ago, he approached Oyerepa FM seeking support and promotion for his content. However, the media house did not help.

He further alleged that the media outlet is now actively involved in spreading false accusations against him, particularly a claim that he impregnated a woman and subsequently rejected the child.

Watch the video below:

Netizens urge Father Ankrah to sue Oyerepa

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken. They urged him in the comment section to seek redress in court.

@Patience Oduro wrote:

"Let's help father Ankrah."

LIZABI FASHION SCHOOL wrote:

"Masa you are doing tooo much.. they have made u trend wai."

@officialauntyzee_love wrote:

"those saying that against oyerepa, they call and interview u off air before they being u online. if that is the case then he should come on air and defend himself. plz he is not better than the rest."

@Pagasty wrote:

"Just take them to court that useless oyerepi tv station."

@HIGHLIFE LOVER wrote:

"they just jump to conclusions and destroy people career and life."

@realAngelaOduro wrote:

"Offense where. Take them to court sue them."

@user3059059476229, saint bottle wrote:

"father ankrah is telling the truth and truthful."

@SPANKEYBLACK wrote:

"If ibi me anka I’m rich by now , 10million Ghanacedis paaa wey ago sue them."

@Appiah Menkah

"If father Ankrah sued Oyerepa he has no case against them because he has admit that they call him several times to respond to the alleged issue against him and he didn't come so how can he sued them."

Lady who accused Father Ankrah speaks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the young lady who accused and dragged Father Ankrah to Oyerepa FM has spoken after the DNA test result was released.

In a video, she accepted the result of the test. Netizens who saw the video were outraged and criticised her in the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh