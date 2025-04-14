The Ghana Gold Board has restructured Ghana’s gold trading framework following the passage of the Ghana Gold Board Act (Act 1140), 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The law revoked all licences previously issued by the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the sector minister, except for those granted to large-scale mining companies.

In an April 14 statement, the Ghana Gold Board stressed that previous licenses have ceased to be valid.

The Ghana Gold Board is now the sole authorised body to buy, sell, assay, and export gold produced by the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining sector.

These reforms are aimed at sanitising the local gold market and ensuring transparency and compliance within the sector.

The board, however offered a grace period and will temporarily honour licences previously issued by the PMMC or the sector minister until April 30 2025.

During this period, transactions must be carried out in Ghana cedis and priced according to the Bank of Ghana’s Reference Rate.

Foreign participants in the sector are to exit the local gold trading market by the deadline.

Foreign nationals may still apply to purchase gold directly from the board but can no longer operate within the local gold value chain.

“It shall constitute a punishable offence for a person to purchase or deal in gold in the country without a licence issued by the Ghana Gold Board, effective 1st May 2025.”

About the Ghana Gold Board

The Gold Board is one of the top priorities of the Mahama administration.

It is aimed at economic revitalisation and would, among other things, be responsible for the sustainable management and marketing of the country's gold resources.

It would also include formalising the small-scale gold mining sector and providing mining support services for the industry.

Sammy Gyamfi denies claims of spending claim

YEN.com.gh reported that the acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company, Sammy Gyamfi, denied allegations that he spent GH₵173,940 to purchase new furniture and a fridge for his office.

Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), took to his official Facebook page to respond to the allegations on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

In the post, he described the allegations as “totally false,” stating that he had not made any attempt to replace any furniture or make any changes to his office since he was given the appointment to head the Precious Minerals Marketing Company.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh