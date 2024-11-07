Roman Fada, the former running mate for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) was recently elevated to the position of flagbearer following the demise of Akua Donkor

The family of Akua Donkor has resisted the move by the party, stating that they were not consulted before a decision was taken

Netizens who saw the video of the family speaking have expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

The family of the late flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has expressed strong disapproval of the party's recent nomination of Roman Fada as its new flagbearer.

In an online video, the family contended that the party did not consult it before making the move. They also indicated the move was inappropriate since it went against the family's customs and traditions.

The family of Akua Donkor is resisting the party's nomination of Roman Fada as flagbearer. Image source: Roman Fada, Mike1TV, Akua Donkor

Source: TikTok

A family representative who spoke to the media indicated that their beloved recently passed away, and the family is currently deliberating on how to give her a befitting burial.

"We are thinking of how to raise money to commemorate her one-week when we heard that the party secretary and Roman Fada have made the move," he noted.

According to him, the family cannot decide on a successor until the funeral arrangements for their beloved are finalised.

He further clarified that although rumours suggest Akua Donkor named Roman Fada as her replacement, she did not inform any family member about this decision, so the family cannot accept it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens blast family for resisting party's move

Netizens who saw the video of Akua Donkor's family resisting the party's move to elect a new flagbearer were unhappy and criticised the family for attempting to interfere with the party's business.

@K.Hemen wrote:

"but is the party for the family?"

@Hajiah_Sakina wrote:

"Wei have you been Voting for her all this while."

@Obaayaa wrote:

"The party is not for the family you think the Government is going to give you money."

@fausboa wrote:

"The party is not 4 the family."

@KarlMarx1948Saltpond wrote:

"Joke of a political party."

@Spareparts_JB Investments wrote:

"They are taking everything including the party. Next of kin has been waiting for this for far too long. It has set for him now to amass everything."

Roman Fada replaces Akua Donkor as flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Philip Kwabena Agyemang, aka Roman Fada, has succeeded Akua Donkor as the Ghana Freedom Party presidential candidate.

The move followed the demise of the former flagbearer, who passed away on October 28, 2024, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh