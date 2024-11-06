A video of a Ghanaian woman expressing her desire to have access to her locked-up funds has surfaced online

The old lady said the banking sector cleanup had rendered her poor and asked some state officials to intervene

Netizens who saw the video of the old woman were touched and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

An old Ghanaian lady has appealed to some state officials to help her retrieve her locked-up funds from one of the country's defunct banks.

In a video, the woman stated that her savings of GH¢12,000 at First Allied Savings and Loans Co. Ltd had been locked up since its collapse.

First Allied Savings and Loans collapsed due to the banking sector clean-up carried out by the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

In the video, the old woman indicated that she had been denied access to her money due to the exercise and had been poor since.

She therefore called on some state officials, including the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to now come to her aid.

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian woman

Netizens who saw the video of the woman lamenting over her situation were heartbroken. They expressed mixed emotions in the comments section.

@jnrscofield0 wrote:

"This is really sad the leaders have to do something about it."

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"Our leaders really have bloöd on their hands hm."

@RichardPar3213 wrote:

"She will still go and vote 🗳️ for them to do worse to her."

@gistongist wrote:

"Awww this sad."

@_juliusosei wrote:

"Is the Vice President or the Minister going to help her. That’s the question we should ask ourselves."

@General_K63 wrote:

"This is painful to watch."

@coachmamah wrote:

"This how npp won the 2016 elections and ndc must do same ndc must locate this woman latest by tomorrow with lots of camera and the media and give her money and tell her the end of the wicked government is coming to an end soon. Npp took advantage of every situation in 2016."

Paa Kwesi Nduom visits GN banking hall

YEN.com.gh also reported that Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom had visited one of the banking halls of the defunct GN Bank.

He was filled with emotions as he inspected the building which had been transformed into a warehouse.

