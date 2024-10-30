A video of Akua Donkor's family requesting a state burial for their beloved has surfaced on social media

In the video, two of the deceased politician's relatives called on the government to help give their mother a befitting burial to honour her legacy

Netizens who saw the video greeted the news with mixed reactions as some were in support of the family's request while others were not

The family of the deceased flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor, has appealed to the government to honour their mother with a state burial.

In an online video, two of her children, Akwasi Baffour and Ama Bonsu, noted that their mother deserved a state burial, given her legacy.

They contended that Madam Akua Donkor contributed immensely to the country's development, constructing roads, refurbishing schools, and building a bus station for the people of Ejuratia.

Her children, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support the family in giving their mother a befitting burial.

Akua Donkor passes away

Akua Donkor sadly passed away on October 28, 2024, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra following a short illness. Her demise has brought so much pain to her family, friends and Ghanaians.

Netizens react to family's call for state burial

Netizens who saw the video had mixed reactions to Akua Donkor's family's request for a state burial. While some supported the request, others did not.

@graceyplaits__ wrote:

"Nti Yɛɛserɛ Ghana aban sɛɛ yɛ maame no, aban, Ghana aban, ɛnma no state balia kɛseɛ paaa, mea mene mo kasa Akua Donkor ba panin ne me, yɛfrɛ me Nana Akwasi baffuor me number nie 0553007466."

@Mensah Mensah940 wrote:

"So where did Akua Donkor get money to pay EC."

@Sammie wrote:

"State burial? Ei."

@Berlynda wrote:

"but why is he putting his number on social media?EII"

@rahinatuadam782 wrote:

"Wen she started crying, the man touched her nd was like, herh wait lemme guve my number first."

Where Akua Donkor wants to be buried

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akua Donkor once opened up about where she wanted to be buried in case she passed away.

She told Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV that, given her political background, she deserved a state burial and wanted to be buried at Asomdwoe Park.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed emotions; some were heartbroken, while others supported her request.

