A video of a Ghanaian woman recounting how a young man she tried to help nearly collapsed her marriage

In a TikTok video, she noted that she offered to help him after he lost his mum, but he paid her back with contempt

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and expressed their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian woman has recounted an experience of how a young man she once helped nearly collapsed her marriage.

In a TikTok video, she noted that the young man, who was between seventeen and eighteen years old, lost his mum and was left stranded as his father refused to fend for him and his elder siblings.

A Ghanaian woman is speaking about how a young man nearly collapsed her marriage. Image source: Slim Bruce0

Feeling sympathetic toward him, she offered to take him in and let him stay in her matrimonial home despite her husband's resistance.

After welcoming the young man into her home, she noticed a change in her husband's behaviour. He started acting suspiciously as if he no longer trusted her.

Apparently, the young man had become an informant, telling her husband about everything in their home in his absence. His reports included lies.

Watch the video below:

She noted that the young man had falsely accused her of infidelity, claiming that she had packed some of her husband's belongings and sent them to another man. This wreaked havoc in her home, and she eventually packed out of her matrimonial home.

She was finally vindicated when her husband caught him stealing money from his wardrobe after she left her matrimonial home. Then, her husband realised that the young man had always lied to him.

Netizens taken aback by woman's story

The Ghanaian woman's story took netizens who saw the video aback. They expressed their views in the video's comment section.

@POSH wrote:

"THIS IS THE REASON WHY ITS DIFFICULT TO HELP PEOPLE THIS DAYS. YOU CAN ONLY GIVE MONEY TO THE PERSON FOR HELP. NOT TO BRING THEM HOME."

@Mr Bray wrote:

"Mother to having sympathy over street people because of this."

@SUPREME wrote:

"THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WE DON'T LOOK AT THEIR CONDITION AND HELP THEM."

@akwasi ahenkan wrote:

"I want to know what happened. keep updating."

DON ISAAC wrote:

"When your husband is saying something, you think he is controlling."

