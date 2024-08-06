A video of a beautiful Ghanaian bride sharing the story of how she found her husband has warmed hearts on social media

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified beautiful bride said she met her man at the university many years ago

She explained that after school, they lost touch and reestablished contact again three years later, culminating in marriage

A beautiful Ghanaian bride has shared an incredible tale of how she met her husband.

The unidentified woman said she met her man, Gabriel, in 2016 at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The beautiful Ghanaian bride and her husband exchange their vows at their wedding. Photo credit: @thekingemzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young lady, while conversing with her glam team, in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, said they were in the same hostel in their first year at the UCC.

The beautiful bride said Gabriel was friends with the old occupants of the room, so when he heard there were new people in there, he and his friends decided to check up on them.

"He asked which church I attended, I said ICGC, then he said 'I also go to ICGC, so I will come for you for church'. I was like, okay, so the next Sunday, he came and took me and two of my friends to church. That's how our friendship started," she explained.

After school, the beautiful bride said they lost touch but met again after three years and reestablished contact.

"I posted a picture on my status, and he came and was 'oh, wow, you got my attention', and honestly that statement also got my attention to him. It led to us dating, he proposed, and then I said yes," she said.

Netizens react to beautiful bride's story

The bride's story inspired many netizens who chanced on the video, as they flocked to the comments section to share their views.

@Kwadwo Fosu said:

"Eeii....I also attended UCC and ICGC on campus and about to travel mpo but haven't met anybody yet."

@Råbbøñï_Ñëŵtøñ_Mïrêkû also said

"Did you hear her saying my airtime is finished,my mother have swallow ballon,I want, or am carving for KFC.......... send me transport people advice yourself."

@Mhyzlaw commented:

"Moral lesson: Continue to post ur pictures on your Whatsapp status."

Ghanaian urges women to reply to DMs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady who recently got married has narrated how she met her husband.

The lady, whose name was mentioned as Regina, said her husband had pursued her on social media for many years without a reply.

After many years of ignoring the man, she sent him a reply which opened the way for a series of conversations leading to marriage.

Regina advised young women searching for responsibility and even marriage to reply to the messages in their social media inboxes.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh