A married woman is trending after she took a bold step to call out her husband and his mistress online

She appealed to his husband's mistress to allow the man to return home and continue his duties as a married man

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the appeal by the lady

A Ghanaian married woman is trending after a video of her interesting proposition to her husband's mistress, aka side chick, went viral online.

The video, which is making waves on TikTok, showed the pregnant wife seated on the floor where she lamented that her husband had neglected his responsibilities because of his side chick.

Looking teary, she appealed to her husband's side chick to urge the man to return home because living alone had become unbearable for her.

"Madam side chick, are you aware you are dating someone else's husband? Please allow my husband to return home because I am pregnant and alone. I would be willing to accommodate both of you, she said," wiping tears from her cheeks.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians comfort the woman

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video comforted the woman on her ordeal.

Rubin Sackey reacted:

"Madam why are you crying? pull yourself together forget about them go back to yours mother's house, put to birth in peace and leave the marriage."

MANYE replied:

"Call your husband to come home and leave the other woman to rest."

Elmaria replied:

"Madam wipe your tears and go to your parents house, after delivery divorce him. He is not worth you."

Married woman warns side chicks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian married woman warned young ladies to stay away from her husband.

The woman in a video said she would never divorce her husband because he is promiscuous.

She added that even if her husband's promiscuity results in the birth of a child out of wedlock, she would still stay glued to her man.

