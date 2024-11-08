A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her heartbreak story of how a man betrayed her has surfaced online

A Ghanaian woman has recounted a sad story of how her former lover betrayed her in her previous relationship.

In a video, she noted that she had been with this man for eight months, only for him to end the relationship and marry another woman.

Recounting the bitter experience, she noted that she met the young man at a catfish joint on a Sunday.

"He was my kind of guy so it didn't take us too long to get along. Everything was just fine. He was taking me out and showing me to everyone, not knowing, he was using me to spite his ex," she said.

Eight months into the relationship, the unexpected happened. His partner approached her one day with bad news. He had decided to marry, but he was not getting married to her.

She was dumbfounded. She noted that her lover informed her about getting married to another lady who was already carrying his child.

Her man gave her reasons for his decision, which she felt were tangible; however, she later found out they were all lies.

"He told his wife-to-be was a UK citizen; she lived in the UK. They were together for two years and the lady travelled abroad. The lady told him at the time she was leaving the country that she was pregnant and she had given birth, so she wanted them to get married because of the child," she said.

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian woman

Netizens who saw the video felt pity for the woman as she shared her heartbreak story. They sympathised with her in the comments section of the post.

@Modestaadjei wrote:

"This particular sister has gone through a lot."

@Eddy Acquah wrote:

"Madam your mouth sweet you paa. catfish joint. No wonder you meet catfish guys too."

@Queen wrote:

"We are like that dear we have soft heart monday borns i wish to get a hard heart."

@Isaac Kwesi Alavi wrote:

"Ei chaley this girl stress oh."

