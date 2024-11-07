A video of a Ghanaian pastor predicting the outcome of Ghana's election has surfaced on social media

This is after Donald Trump won the U.S. election held on November 5, 2024, in the democratic exercise

In the video, the pastor noted that a similar outcome would unfold in Ghana's election scheduled for December 7, 2024

A Ghanaian pastor has made a bold prediction about Ghana's much-anticipated December 7, 2024, election, drawing parallels to the U.S. presidential election.

In an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo, St. Sark, the General Overseer for Opens Arms Ministry, noted that Ghana will witness a similar political upset, with the electorate voting for a candidate ousted in a previous poll.

The prediction follows the U.S. general election, in which Donald Trump was elected the next U.S. president.

Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, who flew the Democratic Party's flag in the November 2024 election most pollsters had predicted would be a close contest.

Despite having been elected as America's 45th president in November 2016, he would later, fail to defend his seat in November 2020 when Joe Biden beat him. He however returns to office, becoming one of the few American presidents to win non-consecutive terms.

Speaking to Nana Yaa Brefo, St Sark noted that the developments in the US election would be replicated in the forthcoming Ghanaian presidential poll.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian pastor's comment

The pastor's comment has generated buzz on social media. While filing the report, the video had garnered over 7,000 views and 216 likes. The prediction took aback a netizen who commented on the post.

@Coresh40 wrote:

"Hmm."

Ghanaian pastor's US election prophecy fulfilled

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian preacher had predicted the outcome of the U.S. elections. In the viral video, he forecasted that Donald Trump would win.

Prophet Francis Awotwe accurately predicted the election result. His prophecy came to pass on Wednesday, November 6, after Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 U.S. elections.

During a crossover night on December 31, 2022, Prophet Francis Awotwe stated that the former U.S. president would return to the White House. The video resurfaced after the U.S. presidential election results were announced.

