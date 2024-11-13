A video of a Ghanaian man seeking God's guidance and protection on his son's life has surfaced on social media

While preparing to leave home for a boarding house, the man held his teenage son's hands and showered prayers onto his life

The video of the duo went viral on social media and many Ghanaians who chanced on it shared their views

A heartwarming video of a Ghanaian man showing prayers for his teenage son, who was leaving for boarding house has stirred emotions on social media.

The unidentified man's son was reportedly leaving his parents's house to begin his secondary education after successfully passing his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A police officer showers fervent prayers on his son as he leaves home for the first time to a boarding house. Photo credit: @kwadwoabrante319801/TikTok.

Wearing an all-black outfit, the man was captured in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh asking for God's favour, guidance and protection upon his son's life as he embarked on a promising academic journey.

After several minutes of impactful prayers, the Ghanaian man escorted his son to what was going to be his new home for at least three years.

They packed bags, luggage, a mattress and other essential items needed to make life on campus easier for his teenage son.

Ghanaian man's video goes viral

The video, which was shared on the Ghanaian man's TikTok page, had gone viral, attracting reactions from some netizens.

YEN.com.gh compile a few reactions to the video below:

Owoahene Papa said:

"My dad used to be the Pomasehene of Akyem Abuakwa and also Chief of Abomosu."

@expensive Lady 1 also said:

"Sir, your son will come back safely wai and whatever he learn is going to stick in his head forever."

@juicy455 wrote:

"May the Lord be with you and be your guide. Our Good God will help you to accomplish what He has began in your life."

@The Trinity also wrote:

"May it be well with you, go and make ur parents proud."

@destinaduffour4 commented:

"All the best grandson,go and make us proud."

