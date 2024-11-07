Prophet Francis Awotwe predicted in 2022 that Donald Trump would return to the White House as president of the US in 2024

This prophecy came to pass on Wednesday, November 6, after the former US Head of State was announced as the winner of the 2024 elections

The video of Prophet Francis Awotwe prophecy during a 2022 December 31st crossover has surfaced on social media following Donald Trump's victory

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian pastor's prediction that Donald Trump would win the 2024 US presidential election came to pass.

During a crossover night on December 31, 2022, the Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Francis Awotwe prophesied that former US president Donald Trump would win the 2024 election and return to the White House.

Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Francis Awotwe's 2022 prophecy about the US elections was fulfilled as Donald Trump declared the winner. Photo credit: Francis Awotwe/Facebook & UGC.

Source: UGC

True to this prophecy, Donald Trump became the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, gaining 295 electoral votes against Kamala Harris' 226.

Following Donald Trump's massive win, the video of Prophet Francis Awotwe's 2023 prophecy about the US election has reemerged on social media.

In the video sighed by YEN.com.gh on X Prophet Awotwe, who is the founder and leader of the Zoe Prophetic Ministry, said he saw Donald Trump and a woman tussling over a flag.

"I don't know who likes Donald Trump, but I see Donald Trump fighting with somebody over a flag. I saw a woman, they were fighting over a flag. He pulled the flag and tore the two and wore it as a dress. Then I saw that Americans stood up and they started clapping for him," he stated.

"I always tell you that when it comes to the seat of the presidency, it always waves, but Donald Trump is spiritually leading as a president of America," he declared.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Awotwe's prophecy

When the video of Prophet Awotwe's 2022 prophecy resurfaced on social media, Ghanaians shared their views on it.

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"Mesef said this but it ddnt go anywhere because am not a pastor smh make we reason we all can give predictions and we might be lucky."

@Kwesikay_23 also wrote:

"We get true prophet."

@_juliusosei said:

"Ei Ghana. After his victory, the video is back again on the internet."

@kwabenaMarabola also said:

"Wow what about Ghana Election please prophet."

Nigel Gaisie's bold US elections prophecy fails

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh report, Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prediction that Kamala Harris would win the US presidential election failed to manifest.

The popular Ghanaian prophet predicted in 2022 that the Vice President of the US would be elected as the 47th Head of State.

However, following Donald Trump emerging victorious in the election, many Ghanaians have questioned Nigel Gaisie's prophecy prowess.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh