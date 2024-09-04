A Ghanaian woman asked her boyfriend to choose between her and living in Kasoa after finding a book detailing his past relationships

His girlfriend found out about Kobby's past with some women in Kasoa and asked him to leave the area so he would not return to old habits

Social media users who saw the post detailing the lady's request had varied advice to give the lover boy, who is now facing a love dilemma

A Ghanaian young lady in a love relationship has asked her partner to choose between her and his place of abode.

The young lady gave this option so the boyfriend would not go back to his self-admitted bad behaviour with women.

In a Facebook post sent to Silent Beads, Kobby said he lived with two other male friends in Kasoa for five years before moving out to get his own place.

While living there, the three boys kept records of all the ladies they had ever dated, to see who brought the most girls home to warm their beds.

Kobby said that even though he indulged, he craved a more meaningful and deeper relationship, so he moved out when the rent was due and got another apartment in Kasoa but in a different neighbourhood.

He later started dating his girlfriend. However, she found the book detailing his escapades with other women before her and demanded he move away from the area entirely.

According to Kobby, the lady believes that if he rents a place away from Kasoa, he will not fall into old habits again, but he also argued that he bought land to construct a building and worried what would become of it.

Netizens advise lover boy in dilemma

People who read the post shared by Silent Beads had varied opinions on the matter. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments.

Christiana Enyonam Attipoe said:

“Any girl dating a guy in kasoa is not serious...adjeeeiii who knocked me🙆🏽‍♀️”

Shaun De Gunner wrote:

“If I were in your shoes, I wouldn't do anything. If she wants to leave the relationship, that's up to her. If she doesn't believe that you have changed, then what makes her think you won't chase after other girls when you move to Accra? Dude, stay close and focus on your project.”

Vilbert Mcobrein Appohwood said:

“Cut ties with her eternally & move on! Always remember one of the key words(eternally).”

Nana Yaa Owusuah Bonsu wrote:

“Let her leave so you start afresh with someone else . She will always bring it into your conversation. Make sure you Get rid of that book before you get into a new relationship.”

Naa Kooley Hammond said:

“A habit doesn't know location ooo. Who told her that even if you want to do it again you can do it outside Kasoa. Mr Man let her go and focus on yourself.”

Düçhêśš Štērłïñg wrote:

“If you believe firmly in your heart that you are not tied and not going back then what her fear…more over you have not given her a cause to believe such will happen again though there is a little bit of validity of how she feels, she should relax…may be due to her work outside kasoa that why but honestly kasoa is scary for me oo with all these stories lol”

Habiba Ishaque said:

“I agree with the lady paaa and if you truly love her you will relocate”

