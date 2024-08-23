A video of a Ghanaian man narrating his ordeal with his former wife has got many talking on social media

During an interaction on Nhyira FM, the man indicated that he had been through a lot at the hands of his former wife

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with him, while others defended the woman

A Ghanaian man has ignited a debate on social media after recounting his ordeal with his first wife, who got married to another man a week after their divorce.

According to him, his former wife has also claimed custody of all their children and has refused him access to them.

Ghanaian man narrates his divorce story

Narrating the incident on Nhyira FM, the man, who is Muslim, noted that he had been married to his wife for some years, and they lived happily until he announced his decision to marry another wife, which was in line with Islamic customs.

He explained that personal and business reasons drove the decision to marry another woman. After relocating to a new area and establishing a new business, he felt it was necessary to have someone take care of it, especially after his previous business venture had collapsed.

However, his decision did not sit well with his first wife. Initially, she opposed the idea of her husband marrying another woman, but later, she reluctantly agreed. Her attitude towards him and his second wife changed drastically after the marriage.

First wife displays "lousy" behaviour towards husband

The man described how his first wife began to exhibit what he called a "lousy attitude," not only towards him but also towards his new wife. She allegedly spread false information about him to his second wife, creating tension in the household. The situation escalated to the point where his first wife moved out of their home and returned to live with her parents.

During her stay with her parents, it was discovered that she had gotten herself a boyfriend despite not being divorced from her husband. This prompted her parents to drive her out of their house.

Later, the marriage collapsed, and one week after their divorce, the woman married another suitor.

Netizens divided in the comment section

Netizens who saw the video had mixed reactions and took to the comment section to express their views. While some agreed the woman's attitude was unacceptable, others also criticised the man for marrying a second wife against her wishes.

@Am lovable wrote:

"Sisterhood we are proud of you."

@user3010889155024 Akosuavidal wrote:

"She can marry the same day if she's no more with you."

@Mrs Akyɛdeɛ Chelsea wrote:

"I don't understand oo if u love her why then do u go ahead and marry another woman."

@BiG BaBe wrote:

"Meaning she has moved on from the marriage before walking out."

@Castro wrote:

"The same thing happened to me."

@beauty gold wrote:

"Sisterhood is Winning. Proud of you girls."

