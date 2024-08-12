A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to announce that he has left the country

He did this on TikTok as he shared a short clip of himself working as a warehouse worker in Canada

He also confessed that he was delighted he quit his work as a nurse in Ghana to work at a warehouse

A young Ghanaian man is delighted he has left the country to hustle in Canada in his quest for greener pastures.

Taking to TikTok, the young man, @oseiwusualbert, posted a short clip highlighting his massive transformation over the years.

He disclosed in the video that he was a nurse back in Ghana and even posted a photo of himself at work.

The video then showed his present reality, where he was working at a warehouse in Brampton, Canada.

The video, which had raked in over 300 likes at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"Ship dealer, thank you I choose to be a warehouse worker in Canada."

This young man becomes one of many Ghanaian nurses who have left their post in search of greener pastures abroad.

Not too long ago, another young man also left his job as a nurse to work as a forklift driver in Canada.

Speaking in an interview with Chorkor Millionaire, he stated that back in Ghana, he worked as a peri-operative nurse but was paid ¢1,300 a month.

Nathaniel, who was visibly excited, remarked that although he was a forklift driver in Canada, his salary was $4000, equivalent to GH¢33,000 a month.

He also encouraged other Ghanaians who were desirous of making the journey to Canada to make the move.

Ghanaian lady cries over unemployment in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Canada has taken to social media to lament about unemployment.

In a video on TikTok, the lady said her search for a job has been nothing short of a failure for the past six months.

With a frustrated look, she confessed that she had interviewed for several jobs but could not get her breakthrough.

