Kevin Okyere, founder of Springfield Energy, has urged Ghanaian youth to stop limiting themselves based on formal education

He emphasised that many people succeed in life by being street-smart and determined, not just by attending school

Okyere’s message has sparked conversations online, with many Ghanaians taking to the comment section to react

Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of Springfield Energy, Kevin Okyere, has shared a thought-provoking message on achieving success.

Speaking with a content creator, the Ghanaian businessman urged young people to change their mindset about success.

Ghanaian mining guru, Kevin Okyere, drops a message on achieving success.

He said he had observed that people often limit themselves because they lack formal education.

However, he noted that many people across the world have achieved success without formal education because they were street-smart and determined.

Without downplaying the importance of education, Mr Okyere cautioned the youth against placing limits on themselves because they don't hold degrees.

“School wohe ɛmpepa gyimiɛ,” he said. “It means that schooling or going to school doesn't wipe out stupidity. The only reason I’m saying this is because I feel that sometimes people limit themselves because they feel uneducated or didn’t receive formal schooling. And sometimes, people may be educated, but they may not be street-smart. So, I don't think you need to put limitations on yourself either way—whether you went to school or not.”

Kevin Okyere built Springfield Energy from scratch in 2008 without having any known experience in mining.

However, he did not allow his lack of knowledge in the field to prevent him from turning it into a billion-dollar company.

Below is the video of Kevin Okyere's interview with the content creator:

Kevin Okyere's education-success advice sparks reactions

Kevin Okyere's assertions have sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments in reaction to the trending video.

@tt_Godswillling said:

"With many books I have read about successful entrepreneurs n very wealthy individuals.. Greatness, success, wealth and abundance are given, not earned, so it is very true. Education only offers de ability to think n reason well."

@dray_lamar1 also said:

"That should tell you the number of 'educated illiterate' he has dealt with over the years; he’s spitting facts!"

@manuelphrimpz commented:

"Sometimes it does. School sometimes can change how people behave saf."

@humblekwaku also commented:

"Lots of educated people are not street smart. That’s a fact!"

@TheReal_lois wrote:

"I think he’s talking more about the NPP foot soldiers than he’s advising the youth of Ghana. Of course a lot of them will brag about degrees but come online and display pure stupidity."

Kevin Okyere is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Energy, an oil mining company.

