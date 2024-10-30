A Ghanaian nurse has taken to social media to raise the alarm over the inappropriate use of nursing uniforms by non-professionals

In a video making rounds on social media, the young nurse stated that the misuse of the nursing uniform by ordinary people undermines the dignity of the profession

She therefore called on NMTC Ghana to tackle this growing trend of non-professionals misusing the uniform

A Ghanaian nurse has raised concerns over the misuse of nursing uniforms by non-professionals.

The young nurse, whose name has yet to be confirmed, said the inappropriate use of nursing uniforms by ordinary people was undermining the dignity and reputation of the profession in Ghana.

A Ghanaian nurse raises concern over the misuse of nursing uniforms by non-professionals. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X & UGC.

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media to express her angst and frustration over this growing trend, the Ghanaian nurse suggested that the proliferation of the nursing uniform was getting out of hand.

"You go to markets and then you see kayayes wearing our uniform, you are in town and then you would see seamstresses wearing our uniform. You come on social media and you see these self-acclaimed influencers and celebrities wearing our uniform all in the name of creating content," she said.

"As far as we are concerned, we know that the uniform is for someone who has undergone training, but these people just wake up and then wear our uniform to create content. We are concerned as nurses because you can't wear immigration or military uniforms to create your content or funny skits

Consequently, the young lady called on the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMTC) of Ghana to curb the growing trend and take action against persons who misuse the uniform.

"We are pleading with the NMTC to do something about it because it's getting rampant, it's so uncalled for," she added.

Reactions to the nurse's video

The nurse's video attracted mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

@OdacasPolitico said:

"Masa even police uniforms they wear na nurse uniform."

@thePagaboy also said:

"She is making a point. You can’t wear military uniform to make content like you go smell pepper."

@ISLIONHEARTZ wrote:

"Sometimes do ur research well before u come out to talk . I’m a PON but the truth is the nursing fraternity doesn’t own the green n white color therefore can’t sue anyone for using such colors."

