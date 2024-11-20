A video of a Ghanaian woman confessing to her infidelity has gone viral on social media

She explained that her affair had led to pregnancy and was now pleading with her husband for forgiveness

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video had varying opinions on the woman's action

A Ghanaian woman is trending after a video of her confessing to her infidelity went viral online.

Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, the woman confessed to having an affair with her husband's friend, leading to pregnancy.

She admitted to her wrongdoing, saying she was forced to make such a decision after being informed that her husband was also having an affair.

The woman was now seeking forgiveness from her husband and hoping that Auntie Naa and her crew could help.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 1500 comments

Ghanaian chide the woman

Social media users who commented on the video have called out the lady regarding her infidelity.

Peter Bawuah reacted:

"I will never let my friend get my wife's number. My friend can never be friends with my wife. I will never tolerate that."

Dada Asamoah replied:

"Me and marriage is like walking from Ghana to India, really far."

DON LARTEY reacted:

"Anytime i decide getting married p3 then booom, things like this wil be trending.. Asem be3n kraa nie."

beneatha1delove added:

"This Saturday is my wedding ooo make my husband to be no come across this video before he change his mind ooo."

Jerub-Baal remarked:

"So what is she doing in that radio station? What does she want?"

