A popular food truck owner, Deijha, born in the United States to Jamaican parents has officially become a Ghanaian citizen after living in the country for more than five years.

Deijha was among the 524 African-Americans and Caribbean natives granted citizenship status by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Deijha, a popular Jamaican food truck owner celebrates after becoming a Ghanaian citizen. Photo credit: @deijhasviews/IG.

The young lady, who visited the motherland for the first time at the age of 23 close to a decade ago, said in a social media post that words could not explain how deeply she feels about becoming a citizen of Ghana.

"This is beyond me. I'm my ancestor's wildest dreams," she said.

"Reclaiming my roots!! I became a Ghanaian citizen!! I always knew that this journey was bigger than me and this was confirmation! This is for my ancestors! The diaspora! And for those who dream of returning to the motherland," she further wrote in the caption of the video.

Since permanently relocating to Ghana, Deijha has been making waves in the country's culinary industry, operating a food truck business called @deijhavusjerkhut.

Her @deijhavusjerkhut, located at Jambo Spaces at Tse Addo in Accra, serves arguably the best Jamaican food in Ghana.

Besides her food truck business, the young lady is also involved in other ventures in Ghana like helping foreigners looking to relocate to Ghana make a smooth transition.

Ghanaians congratulate Deijha on her citizenship status

After Deijha shared the video of her citizenship ceremony on social media, her fellow Ghanaian citizens congratulated her.

@mr_peprah_hammond_MuFc said:

"Congratulations…proudly Ghanaian. We can make it better with one accord."

@jackmomo718 also said:

"I’m proud of you, my Brooklyn girl Flatbush got your back."

@Fiifi Perry wrote:

"Congratulations diejha we saw how you started."

@Mr C-zar also wrote:

"You are home now ..land of peace and love."

524 applicants granted Ghanaian citizenship

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, 524 African-Americans and Caribbean natives from the diaspora were granted Ghana citizenship by President Akufo-Addo.

A swearing-in ceremony was held at the AICC, where the foreign natives took their oaths of allegiance to the Republic of Ghana.

The colourful event was under the auspices of the Ministry of Interior, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Immigration Service, Beyond the Return Secretariate, and the Diaspora Affairs of Ghana.

