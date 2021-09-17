Sarkodie has been spotted in a new video dancing during Black Sherif's performance during a live show

The award-winning rapper was seen beaming with smiles as he stood to his feet to dance

Not long ago, Black Sherif received massive props from Grammy award-winner, Burnaboy

Arguably Ghana's most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, famed as Sarkodie, has been spotted in a new video dancing happily to the song of young artiste, Black Sherif.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the No Pressure hitmaker was seen standing on his feet and beaming with smiles from cheek to cheek as he danced to Black Sherif's song.

The young artiste was performing at Medikal's concert and got the whole crowd on their feet as he serenaded them with his songs.

Among those who were enjoying the song so much was Highest rapper, Sarkodie, who could not afford to be left out of the excitement.

He was seen with his arms in the air as he gave the artiste massive support and props.

In the same way, Grammy award-winning Nigerian star, Burnaboy, was recently seen jamming to Black Sherif's Second Sermon.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Nigerian superstar was seen jamming to the song by the Ghanaian prodigy.

Burnaboy was seen in what looked like a room as he flaunted his outfit and expensive-looking pair of sneakers while dancing to the song.

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has become a topic of interest following a new record he has set in the month of August 2021.

According to statistics coming from Charts Ghana's Twitter page, the First and Second Sermon hitmaker managed to take pole position in the most streamed songs for August this year.

Per the statistics, Black Sherif managed to amass a whopping 2.35 million views on YouTube beating the likes of Ghana's fastest rapper Sarkodie and Nigeria's WizKid.

