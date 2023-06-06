A diasporan who came to Ghana has advised her colleague women not to ever date a Ghanaian man in their lives

The lady who spoke to Webnation Africa in an interview asserted that men from Ghana do not take good care of their women

Netizens could not keep their cool after hearing the strong assertion, as many ran into the comment section to react

A foreign lady who travelled to Ghana has spoken in an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Webnation Africa, advising her colleague women against entering love relationships with men from the country.

According to the assertive young woman, Ghanaian men do not take care of their women, and any woman who tries dating one will eventually regret it because of the man's stinginess.

"Ghanaian men are the stingiest men I've ever met in my life. They are men who do not take care of their women. Never in your life date a Ghanaian man. You will regret it," she said in the TikTok video.

It appears that the foreign lady had had a bad relationship experience with a number of Ghanaian men, which has given her that impression.

Reactions to video of lady advising against dating Ghanaian men

Social users had a lot to say about her assertions. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled from the reactions that trailed the video posted by Webnation Africa.

Naa Borley said:

Ghanaian man respect themselves, just like every other man they work hard for their money.

Chrisco commented:

I am not from Ghana I am from Liberia, Ghanaians man know the value of money and they look for productive woman not a consumer.

OMARA PROPERTIES indicated:

My sister is Dating a Ghanaian and the guy does Everything for her. He buys anything my sister needs plus paying her school fees.

