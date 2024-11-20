A video of a young Ghanaian weeping over what appeared to be a painful breakup has stirred emotions on social media

In the heartbreaking video on TikTok, the young man said his girlfriend left him as she was tired of their relationship

Many Ghanaians who watched the emotional video on social media consoled the young man and urged him to move on

A heartbroken Ghanaian man has taken to social media to weep after he was jilted by his girlfriend.

Abayowah Gh, as he is known on TikTok, was captured crying uncontrollably over the breakup.

A Ghanaian man weeps after his girlfriend jilted him in a painful breakup. Photo credit: @official_abayowahgh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He suggested in the caption of the video that his girlfriend was fed up with him and needed something different from what he offered.

Abayowah Gh further stated that he was also done with dating girls named Akua, an akan name for females born on Wednesday.

"Akua said she doesn't need me anymore. Am done with Wednesday borns," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens console Abayowah Gh

Abayowah Gh's heartbreaking video went viral on social media, attracting reaction from netizens, who thronged the comments section to console him.

@Becca Sedem said:

"awwwww my dear we are many so look through and choose another Akua okay. stop crying baby."

@Bertha _blinks also said:

"Don’t worry am a Friday born and I love pepper soup."

@akuadzigbodi wrote:

"Oh pls don’t be done. We Dey your back."

@obaapa Priscy also wrote:

"Oooh babe if she doesn't want you i m here for you ok so stop crying."

@ESTLOVE OPERE AKYEABEA commented:

"Awwwwww sorry am always there for u ok, stop the cry, pls u will fall sick oh, i will come and see u morrow ok."

@user7327826010779 also commented:

"please stop crying I'm there for you ok."

Single Ghanaian woman begs for love online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that a single Ghanaian woman took to social media to seek love.

The lady, known as Adepa Stylist, said she was tired of being single and needed a new man in her life.

Her video, which went viral on social media, attracted Ghanaian men in droves to her comment section.

