President Akufo-Addo has officially opened the Tema-Mpakadan railway line to the public

The commissioning was done by the Ghanaian president on Friday, November 22, 2024

In addition to the railway line commissioning, the president also inaugurated two new Diesel Multiple Unit trains

The Ghanaian government has officially commissioned the Tema-Mpakadan Standard Gauge Railway line.

The commissioning of the project was done by President Akufo-Addo on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Tema Railwayhead, which is opposite the Golden Jubilee Terminal.

The 97.6 km Tema-Mpakadan Standard Gauge Railway line is part of the government's broader plan to create an integrated transportation network in Ghana,

The government also seeks to use this project to revamp rail operations across the country.

As part of the events, President Akufo-Addo also inaugurated two new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains.

Exclusive images sighted by YEN.com.gh showed a glimpse of the interior of the newly commissioned trains.

The interior of the DMU trains is made of sleek and spacious carriages with comfortable seating to give passengers a smooth travelling experience.

It also has ultramodern gates which are accessible by the press of a sensor as well as communication systems and emergence exits.

The DMU trains also have air conditioners and power outlets, for passengers to charge their electronic devices among other features and amenities.

Reactions to images of the new trains

Ghanaians on social media, upon coming across the video of the new trains shared their views.

@Nanaezze said:

I'm happy yet pained because as new ones get commissioned old ones get destroyed. Nsawam - Accra Lines are gone. Taadi own too no dey."

@brown_studio7 also said:

"It’s nice we pray they don’t come and tell us another different story."

@CFCJudgement wrote:

"Small time people go start Dey travel plus momoni on the trail."

