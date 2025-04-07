A US-based Ghanaian surgeon, Dr Michael K Obeng, has disclosed that he made his first million dollars when he was 34

The 52-year-old surgeon said he is working to become a billionaire like many of his friends in Beverly Hills

Social media users who watched his video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Dr Michael K. Obeng is a Havard-trained Ghanaian surgeon living and practising in the United States of America.

The Ghanaian surgeon said he is a millionaire and believes that God has helped him grow to become who he is.

Dr Michael Obeng says he made his first $ 1 million when he was 34. Photo credit: @michael.obeng.73

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Dr Michael Obeng said he made his first million dollars when he was 34 years old. At the time he was being interviewed, he was 52 years old and said he was a millionaire.

He lives in Beverly Hills and works as a plastic surgeon. He disclosed that the most money he made in a year was $9 million and the worst financial decision he made was marrying the wrong person.

When asked to advise younger entrepreneurs on marriage, Dr Michael Obeng said:

“It’s not the right person if you guys don’t share the same faith. Period.”

He said he believes God orchestrated everything happening to him now.

“Without God, I wouldn’t be here. How can a kid from Ghana from the slums of Ghana beyond my wildest dreams make it to Beverly Hills to be one of the best plastic surgeon’s in the world. It’s God.”

“He talks about Genesis 1:26, go ahead, take dominion over the land. God wants us all to prosper. Even Jeremiah 29:11, He says I have plans for you to prosper. God is the ultimate giver of wealth. Everything is in the Bible,” one person said.

Dr Michael Obeng says he is diversifying his wealth to become a billionaire like some of his friends. Photo credit: @michael.obeng.73

Source: Facebook

The doctor said he has several billionaire friends and hopes to attain the same status one day. He said he is diversifying his wealth so his money can grow. Dr Obeng added that he is building a pharmaceutical plant in Ghana. The renowned award-winning doctor's plant is estimated to cost $11 million (GHc 6

“I have a lot of billionaire friends, and my goal is to be a billionaire. So, I can do more work. I’m in the process of launching a pharmaceutical plant in Ghana. It’s going to be the biggest plant in sub-Saharan Africa and that’s the key to becoming a billionaire.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate US-based Ghanaian surgeon

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@jjayblaQ said:

“I hope the system in Ghana doesn't frustrate him chale.”

@Chelsea4everA wrote:

“Like it when Billionaires tell you to keep your Faith in God in everything that we do. I am touched 🙏🏼.”

@Dac_Gh said:

“He attended Prempeh College…. One of the best Plastic surgeons in the world right now. God’s everything to him!”

@kojocona wrote:

“His journey from the slums of Ghana to Beverly Hills is proof that faith, grit, and vision can defy odds.”

@daniGirlpounds said:

“He is the one who solved the gorilla glue lady’s hair issue (Tessica Brown) after she went to different doctors but couldn’t get help. He’s a genius.”

@okolonko_ike wrote:

“Some of my friends still see themselves as a victim of a so-called whiteman religion. This man here through faith in the same religion has created wealth. Do you still think religion is the cause of our woes as Africans? No, I think it’s our mindset and laziness.”

@OnpointJWise said:

“Chale this one sounds far more believable than those who do cassette distribution or wash 5000 plates a day.”

