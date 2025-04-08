Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has advised Ghanaian musicians to tap into his blessings

This comes after Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel posted him on his Instagram stories

Shatta Wale's comments sparked a debate on social media, with many hailing him in the comment section

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale made an impactful comment regarding a fan sharing a screenshot of Jamaican music legend Vybz Kartel posting him on his Instagram stories.

Shatta Wale reacts as Vybz Kartel posts him on his Instagram stories. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @vybzkartel

Shatta Wale responds to Vybz Kartel's post

Shatta Wale's comments come after one fan on X, @AchiaaAkosua19, shared a screenshot of Vybz Kartel's Instagram stories.

The post was from Shatta Wale's feed, and the song he added to the post was from the Ghanaian dancehall musician titled, What If.

In the caption of the fan's post on X, he spoke about the beautiful bond between the two musicians and hinted that Shatta Wale was not respected in the country.

"Vybz Kartel been posting the African Dancehall @shattawalegh everyday wooow the love is deep but here we go in this village country Ghana they don’t give good respect to my man oooo 😂😂😂😂😂. Demdead 😂 #TheAfricanKingAlbum."

Shatta Wale quoted Akosua's post and noted that such gestures were opportunities which are huge for the Ghanaian music industry.

"This is a big opportunity for Ghana, but as usual, agenda must agend, cuz it’s Shatta Wale," he wrote.

The Jo Lese crooner noted that many Ghanaians would be better of if they were to tap into his blessing.

"But imagine every musician and stake holder taps into this great international artiste blessings on Shatta Wale. If deh no go mek ago ,dem too dem no go go 🩸🙌💪👍💚.," Shatta Wale emphasised.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

People asked Shatta Wale why he had not lent his voice in the trending video posted by TV3 from one of their shows as a guest on their Choices show made controversial remarks about rapper Sarkodie's career being dead.

Others also hailed him in the comment section for being the dancehall king and noted that several musicians wished they could fill his shoes.

Below are the opinions of social media users to Shatta Wale's remarks about Vybz Kartel posting him on his Instagram stories:

@Erick_Kwami said:

"As edey sweet us edey pain dem... 😂😂😂💔."

@LeoEike said:

"When it comes to you, it's a big opportunity. When another artist is working with another international artist, it's "travel n tour".

@PicardPicard6 said:

"He shatta himself should make good use of this Co-sign he got from Vybz. Make he show working, plenty tweet no dey full basket."

@AchiaaAkosua19 said:

"We are far gone, now shatta movement is bigger than Ghana media period."

@AClocking said:

"Donny this your hair dey fit you o swears , Abi day 1 fan always fighting for sm till date God bless you 1Don and make all your businesses grow up always 🙏🙏😊, sm fans gather here for us stand up hard akways for our king 🤴 no matter what💯."

@WONDERBERKOH said:

"Badman u no talk about tv3 Dem disrespect your bro oo You say wosup?"

Vybz Kartel hails Shatta Wale in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale’s fans took shots at Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy after Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel showered praise on Shatta in a viral video.

The video, which surfaced online, featured Vybz Kartel applauding Shatta Wale’s thrilling performance at the Freedom Street Concert and continued support in subsequent interviews.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, sparking debate among fans, with many using the moment to criticise Stonebwoy and reignite the long-standing rivalry between the two dancehall stars.

