President Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Flower Pot Interchange in Accra.

The initiative is to help ease the traffic congestion on the north and south corridors of the Tema Motorway.

President Akufo-Addo says the project should improve connectivity and travel time in the enclave.

The project, which was conceived to enhance connectivity and improve travel time for commuters, had dragged on for seven years before its commissioning on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The Flower Pot Interchange is an 802-meter dual-carriageway viaduct with asphaltic concrete surfacing.

A 140-meter ramp from Shiashie links the viaduct to Airport Hills, while an 80-meter ramp connects the viaduct to the motorway towards Tema.

A new road has been constructed through the old tunnel at East Legon, and pedestrian walkways, streetlights, and traffic signals have been added to the site.

The flyover, constructed by China Railway No. 5 Engineering Ghana Limited with Deoke Consult Ltd consulting for the project, was funded by the Afrexim Bank and the government of Ghana at a cost of GH₵677,839,999.5.

Akufo-Addo, during the commissioning, urged stakeholders to safeguard the interchange for the long term in order for it to serve its purpose.

Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes

The four-lane motorway has been notorious for its gridlocks following increased traffic.

This has prompted plans to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.

The 10-lane road will comprise a freeway, access control, three urban highways, and footbridges for pedestrians.

The two-lane 19-kilometre road remains one of the major freeways in Ghana, but rapid urbanisation has sometimes caused traffic build-up.

Recent road crashes on the motorway

YEN.com.gh reported that a car hit a young girl on the motorway, killing her instantly, before speeding off earlier in July.

The crash caused massive outrage among the local community, who blocked the road and refused to let any traffic flow on the major highway until the authorities arrived.

A road crash involving three cars on July 19 caused massive gridlock on the Tema-bound side of the motorway.

