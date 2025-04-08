Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, recounted his recent encounter with her colleague, actor Funny Face

The celebrated actress said that Funny Face immediately rushed to hug him and begged for her forgiveness when they met

Nana Ama McBrown appealed to Ghanaians to pray for Funny Face as he continued his recovery from his mental health issues

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host, Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, has recounted his recent encounter with her colleague, actor Funny Face.

Nana Ama McBrown recounts her recent public encounter with her colleague Funny Face. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown and @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

In the recent episode of the Onua Showtime show, the Kivo products brand ambassador had an interview session with Funny Face's former associate, Cokeman and questioned why he had not visited the comic actor after their fallout several months ago.

Nana Ama McBrown pleaded with Cokeman to look for the whereabouts of his former mentor. She also shared the conversation she had with Funny Face when they met at the dinner event held as part of the Church of Pentecost's Global Business Conference in February 2025.

The celebrated Kumawood actress noted that Funny Face immediately rushed to hug him and beg for her forgiveness when they met at the event in Alisa Hotel.

Nana Ama McBrown said she informed her colleague that she had forgiven him for his past negative remarks about her. She also appealed to Cokeman to meet Funny Face and reconcile their differences.

Nana Ama McBrown with her husband, Maxwell Mawul Mensah. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The Onua Showtime host added that Funny Face was fully involved in doing the ministration works for God and needed more prayers from Ghanaians to help him overcome the challenges that have hampered his career over the years.

Nana Ama McBrown's remarks come after she and Funny Face reconciled at the dinner event held by the Church of Pentecost's Global Business Conference.

During his battle with mental health issues in 2024, Funny Face made several unsavoury comments about numerous Ghanaian celebrities, including Medikal, Lil Win, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Nana Ama McBrown.

The comic actor, who had been dealing with several issues with his estranged baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, Funny Face mocked Nana Ama McBrown's accident, which affected her right arm and hurled unprintable words at her.

The comedian is currently recovering from his issues and has been in the care of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, who has been instrumental in providing physical and emotional support to him.

Below is the video of Nana Ama McBrown recounting her public encounter with Funny Face:

McBrown's remarks about Funny Face stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tory Amor commented:

"Thank you, Nana. We all know Funny Face in his right sense will never disrespect you."

efogameli1 said:

"Nana Ama, nyame nhyira wo piiii🥰."

Afia wrote:

"God bless you, Nana."

Ohemaa said:

"To err is human."

Source: YEN.com.gh