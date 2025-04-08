King Promise in a video was interviewed by a popular street interviewer as he made his way to the Etihad Park to watch a New York City game

The musician, who is in the US for his True To Self tour, shared his roots with the interviewer and detailed how nice Ghana was

People who watched the video were impressed by how eloquent the famous Ghanaian singer was and how well he spoke about his home country

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, has received praise after a video of him speaking about Ghana during a street interview in the United States went viral.

The singer, who is currently on his True To Self world tour, was interviewed while heading to Etihad Park to watch a New York City football match.

In the video, King Promise confidently shared his Ghanaian roots and gave a clear description of the country's culture, people, and beauty.

He spoke calmly and clearly, rattling off thick English, which impressed viewers with how well he presented himself and represented Ghana. The short clip went viral, with many praising him for being eloquent.

This moment happened while the artist was touring the world to promote his True To Self album. Officially called The King Promise World Tour, the series of concerts began on August 3, 2024, with the musician visiting major cities like New York, Paris, and Tokyo.

The singer has also performed in several European cities, including shows in Gothenburg, Hamburg, Paris, and Copenhagen.

The tour follows the release of his third studio album, which has made a big impact both locally and internationally. With True To Self, King Promise became the first Ghanaian artiste to reach over 400 million streams on Spotify.

King Promise impresses Ghanaians with his eloquence

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Pearl of Africa said:

"If you’ve not heard of King Promise you might be living in a cave 😩😩we love youuuuu."

Moral commented:

"Nungua to the world, Ghana to the World Afrobeat to the World King Promise to the World."

Kmawuli666 said:

"Tell them that the safest place to be in the world is Ghana."

BARRY GREEN commented:

"This interview is staged; he never mentioned he was from Ghana."

noble.moon.studio said:

"Where from the accent??…or he speaks like that dada."

Manu Debora981 said:

"We are proud of you king promise, Ghanaian’s love ya."

Chosen Alfred commented:

"Its king king promise,,mene medorfo ashe dem aama y3 hu s3 ade3mpo asa."

Kwabs Agyemang said:

"King promise best artist in Ghana."

King Promise rocks silver grillz

King Promise, in a video that went viral on social media, flaunted his silver grillz, transforming his look.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician opened his mouth widely, flaunting the jewelry and sparked reactions online.

Many fans of King Promise were impressed with his opulent lifestyle and how good he looked with the grillz.

