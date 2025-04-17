Youths in Wiamoase have accused police officers of harassment, weeks after the funeral of 19-year-old Richlove sparked chaos

The young woman’s burial led to deadly clashes between rival groups, prompting police deployment to restore calm

Residents claim officers from Mampong have been extorting money and arresting people without cause

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Some youths in Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region have expressed their displeasure over alleged police harassment following the death of 19-year-old Richlove, a well-known young woman in the area.

Richlove unfortunately passed away after she reportedly collapsed a few weeks ago.

Wiamoase youth cry out over police harassment following Richlove's death. Photo credit: @kwaku.owusu85/TikTok & Nipah Dennis/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Her burial sparked pandemonium throughout Wiamoase as two rival youth groups clashed, creating a chaotic scene that led to several deaths and injuries.

Following the violence, the police were deployed to restore order and bring the perpetrators to book.

However, several weeks after the incident, some young people in the area have accused the police of harassment.

In a video circulating on social media, one of the youths claimed that officers have been extorting money from them.

According to the young man, the police patrol team deployed from Mampong to Wiamoase has unlawfully arrested people without cause.

“Since the incident that occurred during the funeral, the police who were sent here from Mampong have been harassing us. Whenever they see any of us in town, they collect our money and seize our personal belongings. Recently, they arrested four guys and, after searching them without finding anything, they allegedly took GH¢1,000 from each of them,” he said.

He has since appealed to the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service and local opinion leaders to intervene.

He added that due to the constant police harassment, many young people are now afraid to leave their homes for work or to attend to personal matters.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the Wiamoase youth's complaints.

After the video of the Wiamoase youth emerged on social media, some netizens shared their views in the comment section.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Baba Sadick said:

"Masa, how can you give him money without any exbit in you, bro tell the truth.

@NANA BOANSI also said:

"Wiamoase youths should take care of their self, may God protect Wiamoase people."

@Gudah commented:

"Master, say the truth....If they didn't get anything from you, how would they take that money from you?"

@Double Venom also commented:

"Why did u pay? u should go to court.'

The father of the late Richlove opens up about her cause of death. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: TikTok

Richlove's father explains what happened to daughter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the father of Richlove Pokua Yeboah debunked social media rumours claiming she died from substance abuse.

Speaking to a content creator, the man, Mr Yeboah, said doctors disclosed to the family that her blood pressure was at zero when she was rushed to the hospital unconscious.

However, he believes her death may have been caused by hunger and shared that her late mother suffered a similar fate.

Many netizens who came across the video took to the comment section to react.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh