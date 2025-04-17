Stacy Amoateng's second daughter, Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng, celebrated her 16th birthday on Thursday, April 17, 2025

The celebrated TV personality shared lovely photos of her daughter looking all grown up with an emotional birthday message

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities, thronged to the comments of the social media post to celebrate Stacy Amoateng's daughter on her 16th birthday

Award-winning Ghanaian TV personality and entrepreneur Stacy Amoateng's second daughter, Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng, celebrated her 16th birthday on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Stacy Amoateng celebrates her second daughter Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng's 16th birthday. Photo source: @stacyamoatenggh

Source: Instagram

To celebrate Beyonce's new milestone, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Platinum Networks took to her official Instagram page to share lovely photos of her daughter looking all grown up with an emotional birthday message.

In the message, Stacy Amoateng expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with a beautiful daughter and wished her well as she matured into a woman and embarked on her new journey in life.

The former co-host of TV3's Music Music show also expressed her undying love for Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng, and prayed for God to bless her with all the good things life has to offer.

In the social media post, she wrote:

HAPPY SWEET 16th birthday to my darling daughter Beyonce @effybeyonce. AFIA, I am blessed that God chose me to mother you. You are an amazing young lady. It is my prayer that God grants you uncommon grace, favour and blessings beyond your imagination. Grow in good health, knowledge, wisdom, confidence, long life, and prosperity. I love you."

Stacy Amoateng with her husband, Okyeame Quophi, and their children, Calista, Beyonce, and Josiah. Photo source: @stacyamoatenggh

Source: Original

Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng is the second of the three children Stacy Amoateng shares with her husband of almost 20 years, Daniel Kofi Amoateng, popularly known as Quophi Okyeame, who is a renowned broadcaster and former member of the legendary Ghanaian hiplife music group Akyeame.

The couple tied the knot on May 28, 2005, after a few years of being in a romantic relationship. Their nineteen-year-old eldest child, Calista Meusique Amoateng, completed her secondary school education at the Achimota School in 2024 and has already embarked on a musical career under the stage name Kali Starr.

Calista was also the winner of the 2022 edition of the Miss Teen Tourism World beauty pageant. She mounted the stage with notable musicians like Fameye, Adina Thembi, and Eno Barony at the Gen Z Fest event held on December 3, 2024, at Untamed Empire.

Below is Stacy Amoateng's social media post:

Birthday wishes pour in for Stacy's daughter

Many people, including celebrities, filled the comments section of Stacy Amoateng's social media post with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for her daughter, Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

officialkeisheira_ commented:

"Happy birthday, little sister❤️❤️❤️. Love you endlessly."

empress_gifty said:

"Happy birthday, my baby gal 😍😍."

nancyblaq wrote:

"Effortlessly gorgeous ❤️ happy birthday Beyoncé. Keep growing in grace ❤️."

official_dacoster commented:

"Not my kid sist growing so fast!!! Miss them 🎉❤️❤️❤️."

Kalsoume Sinare celebrates her daughter's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kalsoume Sinare celebrated her daughter Shera Baffoe as she turned a new age on April 15, 2025.

In a social media post, the celebrated actress shared beautiful photos of Shera with a heartfelt birthday message.

Kalsoume Sinare's daughter also received birthday messages from numerous people on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh