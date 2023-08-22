The East Legon Executive Fitness Club, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, have donated to medical students

The squad of fitness enthusiasts presented GH¢400,000 to brilliant yet needy learners of the Ghanaian establishment

The heartwarming visuals of the benevolent deed have moved people who lauded the kind-hearted group members

The East Legon Executive Fitness Club, a group of Ghanaian businesspeople and millionaires, have donated GH¢400,000 to students of the University of Ghana Medical School.

According to UTV Ghana, some 40 brilliant but needy learners will benefit from the colossal cash donation.

East Legon Executive Fitness Club donates GH¢400k to University of Ghana Medical School students. Photo credit: utvghana.

Source: Instagram

First cash presentation

The club, with members such as renowned Ghanaian businesspeople Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, presented a GH¢300,000 cheque with a pledge of an additional GH¢100,000.

Portions of details accompanying the online visuals capturing the presentation read:

''Legon Executive Fitness Club has donated GH₵400,000 to some 40 brilliant yet needy medical students from the University of Ghana Medical School to support their education."

The generous deed is part of the club's responsibility to society to help ease the students' financial burden.

The visuals received warm-hearted accolades from people who praised members of the club.

See the visuals below:

The gesture of the club moved netizens

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

Archiosbee posted:

Excellent.

Brimag_cosmetics commented:

This is beautiful.

Erickwameodame shared:

Great move.

Nicebello mentioned:

To know the names of all the 40 people who benefited from the fund and their pictures.

Kwedwo replied:

@nicebello_ very necessary paaa, so that when we, the customers of these millionaires, come to them at the hospital, they misbehave.

Tracey Boakye and her husband's birthday donation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Tracey Badu Ntiamoah and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, donated valuable items to charity as the latter marked his birthday.

The couple spent time with the children and caregivers at the Cherubs Children's Home as Badu Ntiamoah attained a new age on Tuesday, June 6.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of the items they presented to the residents of the charity home.

Beverly Afaglo donates to orphanage

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Beverly Afaglo's birthday donation brightened the faces of children and caregivers at the Seek Life Charity Foundation Orphanage.

On Sunday, May 28, the actress turned a new age and went to Asuboi in Ghana's Eastern Region to celebrate with the orphanage's occupants.

According to the Crime to Christ movie star, she celebrated her birthday by donating beds and other precious items to the charity home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh