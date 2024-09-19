A Ghanaian lady, who recently moved to Canada, took to social media to share her regrets with her followers

In a TikTok video, the lady said the cold weather in Canada has made her regret leaving Ghana

The video, which was posted on her TikTok page, attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A Ghanaian lady who recently relocated abroad has opened up about the difficulties she is facing in Canada.

The young lady, identified on TikTok as @thatcutegirl979 said she was struggling to cope with the cold weather in her new country of residence.

While back in Ghana, the lady said she yearned and prayed for an opportunity to seek greener pastures abroad, but after landing in Canada, the weather is making it difficult for her to enjoy her new life.

Subsequently, @thatcutegirl979 expressed regret in leaving her motherland to live overseas.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Ghanaian lady said she feels much more comfortable with the weather in Ghana than abroad.

"When I was in Ghana, I was rushing to travel abroad, but I now regret moving here because of the weather.. It's very cold and even when you wear a jacket, you still feel it," she said.

Reactions to the lady's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the Ghanaian lady's TikTok video.

@In God i trust said:

"if you are tired go back and let those that want Shud come back."

@Sika also said:

"still we want to come we won't believe da. seeing is believe."

@thatcutegirl🇨🇦/CREATOR replied:

"Oh it’s good to experience, come and experience."

@Reich.Ryker commented:

"Canada weather is unpredictable am going back to Ghana ….always work home."

Another lady laments cold weather abroad

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, another Ghanaian lady, identified as Obaa Yaa shared her regret after moving abroad recently.

In a video shared on TikTok, Obaa Yaa explained that she was struggling to cope with the weather in Canada and expressed her desire to return home to Ghana.

Ghanaians on social media sympathised and encouraged Obaa Yaa to stay strong.

