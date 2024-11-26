Ghanaian Lady Marvels at Technology Advancement Abroad as She Receives Food Orders From AI Machine
- A Ghanaian lady was pleasantly surprised to receive her food order from an AI-powered delivery machine
- In a video making rounds on social media, the lady was marvelled at the technological advancement abroad as she received her food order
- After sharing a video recording of the AI machine on social media, netizens reacted to it.
A young Ghanaian lady based abroad could not hide her joy after receiving her food order from an Artificial Intelligence (AI) delivery machine.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, Aewura Djoah, stepped out of the door of the hotel room she was lodged in to receive the food from the AI delivery machine.
She entered her room number on a smart screen on top of the AI delivery machine after which a carrier opened and brought out the food.
"The food is in, you have to just input your room number, and then it just pops out and the food is here. How cool is this?"...Travel and see," she said.
After delivering the food, the AI machine turned and returned to the kitchen of the hotel.
Marvelled at what she witnessed, Aewura Djoah followed the AI delivery machine to the elevator of the hotel just to see where it was going.
Narrations from the video indicated that the Ghanaian lady was in China, but the purpose of her visit remained unclear.
Reactions to Aewura Djoah's video
Netizens reacted to Aewura Djoah's video after coming across her post on TikTok.
@nanaama0265 said:
"Cool but this wil cause unemployment."
@kwesiboateng761 replied:
"Serious paaaa."
@Sweet Fingers🇺🇸🇬🇧 also said:
"Not here in Ghana 🇬🇭 anka by now obi afa Aton Ama Alomifo)."
@Richeal backup also commented:
"My village pple no go allow me trust this process what if someone stops it and puts something before it reaches me."
