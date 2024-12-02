A young Ghanaian man has graduated from one of the reputable institutions of higher learning in the UK

Kofi Addo Agyemang Prempeh was awarded an MSc in International Banking and Finance from the Glasgow Caledonian University

In a TikTok post, the Ghanaian man expressed gratitude to God for his accomplishments abroad

A young Ghanaian man, Kofi Addo Agyemang Prempeh, has achieved a significant milestone in his academic journey abroad.

Kofi Addo Agyemang Prempeh graduated from the prestigious Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland with a master's degree.

Kofi Addo Agyemang Prempeh, Ghanaian man bags a master's degree from a to university in the UK.

The young man, who relocated to the UK a few years ago to pursue higher studies, earned a Master of Science degree in International Banking and Finance.

This academic success in the UK marks a new, exciting beginning for Kofi Addo Agyemang Prempeh.

In a video posted on his TikTok post, the young Ghanaian man was captured walking to the dais amid cheers from the faculty and his fellow graduate to receive his honours.

"Starting today, I need to forget what's gone. Appreciate what still remains and look forward to what's coming next," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens congratulate Kofi Addo Agyemang Prempeh

Following the publication of his academic success on TikTok, netizens who chanced on the video congratulated Kofi Addo Agyemang Prempeh.

