A valedictorian of the University of Ghana, Legon has opened up about some of the setbacks he faced prior to graduating as one of the best students

Douglas Adjei shared in a LinkedIn post that he lost his mother at the age of eight and his grandmother who took care of him passed while he wrote WASSCE

The driven young man intimated that the many losses took a tool on him but they at the same time motivated him to strive for the best

Douglas Adjei, a bright young man who recently graduated from the University of Ghana as valedictorian for the Business Administration Class of 2021 has recently opened up about his journey.

In a post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh, Douglas recounted that just at the age of eight, he unfortunately lost his mother.

Douglas in his graduation gown and posing for the camera Photo credit: Douglas Adjei/LinkedIn

Thankfully he received sponsorship that supported his high school education.

Experiencing another sad loss

He committed himself to exceling in secondary school and just when he started writing the WASSCE exams, his grand mother ended up passing.

It was not an easy information to process and he lost the long mother figure left in his life but he refused to allow himself to be defeated.

With determination and drive, Douglas Adjei scored straight As in the WASSCE and gained admission to the University of Ghana, Legon.

Rising above the storm

Douglas thankfully got another scholarship to support his education at the university which he made good use of resulting in the young man graduating as one of the best students in Legon.

According to the Douglas, his time at the university came with various challenges from home and even in school but he rose above them all.

