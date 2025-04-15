Dag Heward Mills has cautioned Christians who perform in church against charging for their service

During a sermon, he expressed his strong belief that worship should be an act of devotion rather than a paid profession

Some social media users have commented on Dag Heward-Mills's video, which is trending on YouTube

Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and presiding bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, has issued a strong warning to instrumentalists and singers who expect to be paid for performing in church.

The renowned preacher expressed his firm stance, stating that the church is not an avenue for monetising God-given talents.

According to him, it is inappropriate for musicians to demand remuneration for participating in what should be an act of worship.

Dag Heward-Mills proudly stated he plays most of the instruments and doesn't understand why anyone should be paid for playing in church.

In support of his position, he disclosed that he has personally invested in building a music studio and hiring professional teachers to train children in playing instruments like the piano. His goal, he said, is to raise a generation of skilful and spiritually-minded musicians who serve willingly, not for money.

“Watch out for people who do things for money. In my church, I said I am not going to pay people to play instruments because I play all the instruments. I play drums, piano and guitar."

"I got all the children in the church and set up a music school where every child must learn how to pay the piano. So now all the children in my church can play the piano."

"Nobody can come and bully us in the church by asking to be paid before singing. It’s nonsense. Here, we don’t pay, because you love Jesus, If not go”.

Dag Heward-Mills says he won't pay singers

Dag Heward-Mills has stated emphatically that he won't pay any church musicians and instrumentalists after service. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@acheampongcollins9156

"Church is a business, jesus christ is the product, members are the customers, pastors and his family are the beneficiaries. I'm happy I left that religion, I now reason as a human being."

@LesterPsA

"Charlie, this Argument never go end o. Let’s leave it all to the all Perfect Judge #Godonly."

@OsagyefoYaw

"Aswear striker be highly and full time fanfooler."

@junioraboagye7411

"This is the reason why a lot of musicians don't play in churches because the disrespect is too much."

@raysgee4350 stated:

"If church is not a business then ask the pastor what does he do for a living, he will tell you that he is a pastor."

The video of Dag Heward-Mills preaching about paying instrumentalists is below:

Dag Heward-Mills teaches about prayers

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills asked his congregation to join a live prayer session ahead of the 2025 Easter festivities.

The video of Dag Heward-Mills preaching is below:

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills attends Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku, the late pastor of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, who was honoured with a memorial ceremony.

When Bishop Dag Heward-Mills was presenting to the Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku family, he became emotional and had to fight back tears.

Dag Heward-Mills, who appeared to be about to cry as she talked of Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku's sacrifice and commitment to God.

