A young Ghanaian man has been praised on social media for his stellar academic achievement

The young man, known as Bernard Asenso was named the overall best-graduating student at the 9th Congregation of the UENR

He reportedly registered a GPA of 3.99 out of 4.0 to earn a first-class Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources

The young man was named the overall best-graduating student at the 9th Congregation of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani.

Source: TikTok

Bernard Asenso, who read Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources at the UENR, graduated with a GPA of 3.99 out of 4.0, a record-setting feat in the history of the school.

The brilliant young man reportedly registered 62As and 2B+ from all the 64 courses that he took at the Sunyani-based university.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was captured majestically walking to the dais to receive his honours amid cheers from his friends and family.

Netizens react to Benard's academic achievement

Bernard Asenso's remarkable academic achievement endeared him to netizens after a video of his success emerged on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions of netizens below"

@Nana Adwoa cute said:

"Woww my name congratulations."

@Akatasia also said:

"I tap into the overall best student blessing in Jesus name."

@Mandy Akua BB commented:

"Herrrrrr this guy is very brilliant . He was my mate in Susec."

@Nana Yaw Barima also commented:

"Am proud of him he’s my favorite friend we use play football together."

@dr_rhoda_twumasi wrote:

"Wow uncle Ben congratulations, we are so proud of you."

@KOJO_ANTW1 also wrote:

"My children will bring me this honour."

19-year-old Nigerian sets new record at KNUST

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old Nigerian student, Isaac J. Oniti emerged as a valedictorian at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Isaac J. Oniti, who is a former student of the Seven Great Princes Academy, scored a CWA of 87.23 to set a record as the best graduating student in the class of 2024.

The teenager etched his name in the history books as the youngest valedictorian of the Kumasi-based university.

Source: YEN.com.gh