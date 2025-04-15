Inside the lives of Willie Robertson's children- where are they now?

Willie Robertson, the American entrepreneur and star of A&E's Duck Dynasty, is not only known for his business ventures and television fame but also for his role as a devoted father. Together with his wife, Korie, he has raised six children. This article explores the lives of Willie Robertson's children, revealing who they are and where they are now.

Willie Robertson, Korie, and their children: Rebecca, John Luke, Rowdy, Bella, Willie Alexander, and Sadie Robertson. Photo: @OfficialWillieRobertson/Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie Howard, have six adult children.

Willie and his wife Korie have three biological children: John Luke, Sadie, and Bella, and two adopted and one foster child: Rebecca, Will, and Rowdy.

Willie's children rose to prominence as a result of the family's reality television show, Duck Dynasty .

. The Robertson family is recognised for its strong Christian religion and close-knit bond, which has influenced Willie's children's upbringing.

Willie Robertson's profile summary

Full name William Jess Robertson Gender Male Date of birth 22 April 1972 Age 53 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bernice, Louisiana, United States Current residence West Monroe, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Korie Howard Children 6 Father Phil Alexander Robertson Mother Marsha Kay Carroway Siblings Jase Robertson, Jules Jeptha Robertson, Alan Robertson Education Harding University, Northeast Louisiana University Profession TV personality, author, businessman, news contributor Years active 2002–present Net worth $45 million Instagram @realwilliebosshog X (Twitter) @williebosshog Facebook @OfficialWillieRobertson

Meet Willie Robertson's children: Oldest to youngest

Willy Robertson's children's names are Sadie, John Luke, Rowdy, Bella, Willie Alexander, and Rebecca Robertson. John Luke, Sadie, and Bella are Willie Robertson's biological kids. Rebecca was a foster daughter who moved in with the family as an exchange student. Rowdy and Will are adopted. Here is more information about them.

1. Rebecca Robertson

Rebecca Robertson poses with her daughter Holland against a throw blanket background (L). Rebecca sits with her child in a VW bus (R). Photo: @rebeccalorobertson on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Rebecca Robertson Loflin

Rebecca Robertson Loflin Born: 17 October 1988

17 October 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of April 2025)

36 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: TV Personality, writer, entrepreneur

Rebecca Robertson is an American TV Personality, writer, and entrepreneur. She was born on 17 October 1988 in Taipei, Taiwan and is 36 years old as of April 2025. She became a member of the Robertson family in 2004, when Willie and Korie fostered her as a 16-year-old exchange student.

They consider her to be their daughter, although her biological mom lives in Taiwan. According to Korie on their Facebook watch series, At Home With The Robertsons, in 2021;

We fell in love with her from day one, and she became our daughter. She has a mom that is still in Taiwan that loves her dearly, but we're her American family.

Rebecca graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in fashion design, merchandising, and textile science. She later relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a fashion internship.

She and her mother, Korie, co-founded the clothing brand Duck and Dressing in 2019. More recently, Rebecca launched her clothing line, Me & My, which offers "modern, functional, and stylish garments" in matching sets for kids and mothers.

Willie Robertson's daughter is currently married to John Reed Loflin. They exchanged vows on 3 December 2016. The couple has three kids: Zane Israel (born January 2019), Holland Lo (born December 2021), and Xander (born late 2024).

2. John Luke

Television personality John Luke Robertson attends the "Duck Commander Musical" premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel & Cysino on 15 April 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Full name: John Luke Robertson

John Luke Robertson Born: 11 October 1995

11 October 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of April 2025)

29 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Director, author, coffee roaster

John Luke Robertson was born on 11 October 1995 in West Monroe, Louisiana, United States. He is Korie and Willie Robertson's oldest biological son. John rose to prominence after appearing on the family's reality TV show Duck Dynasty.

He went to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and studied Camping, Outdoor and Adventure Leadership, along with camping and outdoor ministries. John is the author of the four-volume juvenile fiction series Be Your Own Duck Commander.

He also wrote the book Young and Beardless: The Search for God, Purpose, and a Meaningful Life. During his summers, he served at Camp Ch-Yo-Ca, a Christian youth camp founded by his great-grandfather, and was appointed camp director in 2019.

John is also a coffee roaster, producing small, speciality batches under the name King Lane's Coffee. He previously operated Railway Coffee, a café in Ruston, Louisiana.

The American novelist has been married to Mary Kate McEachern since 27 June 2015. They have three children: John Shepherd (born 14 October 2019), Ella Kathryn (born 8 April 2021), and Wells Robertson (born 12 September 2023).

3. Sadie Robertson Huff

Sadie Robertson Huff attends the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on 26 May 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name: Sadie Carroway Robertson Huff

Sadie Carroway Robertson Huff Born: 11 June 1997

11 June 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of April 2025)

27 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Television personality, author, podcaster, actress

Sadie Robertson Huff is a well-known Christian podcaster, speaker, actress, entrepreneur, and author. She was born on 11 June 1997 in Monroe, Louisiana, United States and is 27 years old as of April 2025.

Sadie Robertson rose to prominence on the A&E reality series Duck Dynasty. She is a popular Christian social media celebrity and the host of the WHOA, That's Good podcast. Sadie has published various books, such as Live Fearless, Live Original, Who Are You Following?, and How to Put Love First.

She started a lifestyle company and blog called Live Original, where she provides information about her faith and ideals. She also launched the LO Sister App and an ambassador program to support it.

Huff is married to Christian Huff. They got married on 25 November 2019. Huff and Christian have two children: Honey (born 11 May 2021) and Haven (born 22 May 2023). They revealed their third child's pregnancy on 14 February 2025.

4. Will Robertson Jr

Will Robertson Jr poses for a photo against a field of grass (L). Will stands against a green bushy fence (R). Photo: @willr0b on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Willie Alexander Robertson

Willie Alexander Robertson Born : 8 November 2001

: 8 November 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of April 2025)

23 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Singer-songwriter

Will Robertson Jr. was adopted by Willie and Korie Robertson when he was five weeks old. He recently finished high school and is now pursuing his passions, which include music and vlogging. Will is married to Abby Hammond.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2022 and got married on 28 April 2023. Will and Abby are currently living in Dallas, Texas.

5. Bella Robertson Mayo

Bella Robertson Mayo poses for a selfie in a room (L). Bella poses for a photo against a water body (R). Photo: @bellarobmayo on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Bella Robertson Mayo

Bella Robertson Mayo Born: 16 September 2002

16 September 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of April 2025)

22 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Actress

Bella Robertson Mayo was born on 16 September 2002 and is 22 years old as of April 2025. She was featured on Duck Dynasty at an early age. Bella starred in the film I'm Not Ashamed with her sister Sadie and her mum Korie.

She is also a published author who published a poetry collection named My Greenhouse in 2021. Bella, along with her sister-in-law Kaylea Coates, started cultivate.LA, a faith-based women's organisation. She is married to Jacob Mayo. The two were married on 5 June 2021.

6. Rowdy Robertson

Rowdy Robertson sits on a skater along a storefront (L). Rowdy poses with his mum, Korie Robertson (R). Photo: @rowdyrobofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Rowdy Robertson

Rowdy Robertson Born: 10 December 2002

10 December 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of April 2025)

22 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Television personality

Willie and Korie had their son, Rowdy Robertson, through adoption. Rowdy was born on 10 December 2002 and is 22 years old as of April 2025. He joined the Robertson family at the age of 13 in September 2016. Kori publicly revealed the new addition with a family portrait after giving fans a look at their new loved one.

It's official!! Today Rowdy officially became a Robertson! So thankful for Godly attorneys and judges that made the day extra special. We told stories of the past year, we laughed, we cried, we hugged, we swore to love Rowdy forever and ever

FAQs

How many children does Willie Robertson have? He has six children: Rebecca, John Luke, Rowdy, Bella, Willie Alexander, and Sadie Robertson. Who are Willie Robertson's biological children? His biological kids are John Luke, Sadie, and Bella Robertson. How many of Willie's kids are adopted? Two of his kids are adopted: Rowdy and Will Jr. The Robertsons also fostered Rebecca. Who is Willie Robertson's first wife? Willie's first and sole wife is Korie Robertson. What does Bella Robertson do for a living? She is an American actress. Bella has been featured in the 2016 film I'm Not Ashamed. How did the Robertson family get rich? The Robertson family's riches stem mostly from the success of their family business, Duck Commander. What is Willie Robertson's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $45 million.

Willie and Korie Robertson have raised a family that has thrived in the spotlight while still pursuing their unique paths. Willie Robertson's children have a diverse set of talents and interests, ranging from business and entertainment to ministry and literature.

